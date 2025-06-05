Barenaked at the beach: Canada’s favourite band just made dad style cool again

Get ready: Barenaked Ladies are hitting the road for their Last Summer on Earth Tour 2025, with 38 headline shows across North America. Canada’s most iconic rockers will be performing at Budweiser Stage on July 25, with Sugar Ray and Fastball. They came by to model some super sharp dad fits for Father’s Day, to take them from the beach to band rehearsal!

Jim Creeggan

Bass, vocals

Jim opted for this all-linen, neutral-toned set from Toronto’s own Gerhard Supply, paired with a classic leather shoe. The natural fabrics are an ideal choice for staying cool this summer, whether you’re by the pool with the kids, kicking back in the sand at Cherry Beach or working up a sweat on the bass!

A. SHORT SLEEVE BUTTON-DOWN, $285; B. LINEN SHORTS, $285; C. LEATHER SNEAKERS, $550 — Gerhard Supply, 2949 Dundas St. W.

Tyler Stewart

Drums, vocals

Tyler gravitated toward this 100 per cent linen vacation shirt for his take on beachwear. He couldn’t say no to pairing it with these ultra-comfy waffle shorts — especially when he already had the matching top at home! He finished off the look with stage-ready, vintage-inspired sneakers.

A. FLORAL VACATION SHIRT, $200, Muddy George, 973 Bloor St. W.; B. WAFFLE SHORTS, $150, Good Neighbour, 1212 Yonge St.; C. TENNIS SNEAKER, $140, Muddy George, 973 Bloor St. W.

Kevin Hearn

Keyboards, guitar, vocals

Kevin liked his easy, breezy, vacation-approved outfit so much that he took it all home with him! The Portugal-made button-down is built for the summer — specifically, we hear, for the scorching hot temps (and tunes) of the last summer on earth.

A. STRIPED SHIRT, $215, Good Neighbour, 1212 Yonge St.; B. TAPERED ATHLETIC PANTS, SALE $50, Muddy George, 973 Bloor St. W.; C. RECYCLED MESH SNEAKER, $230, Good Neighbour, 1212 Yonge St.

Ed Robertson

Lead vocals, guitar

Ed went full surf dad with this boxy knit T, featuring a sailboat pattern, paired with navy, black and white striped swim trunks. The suede Clarks Walla shoes help transition this look from beach-only to city-proofed, and the rubber soles are just what the Barenaked Ladies lead singer needs to bounce around on stage with ease.

A. KNIT T-SHIRT, $220; B. STRIPED SWIM TRUNKS, $115 — Lost & Found, 12 Ossington Ave. C. SUEDE SHOE, $320, Muddy George, 973 Bloor St. W.

