One of Toronto’s top bars is launching a Valentine’s-themed pop-up

Valentine’s Day is just weeks away, and Toronto has a new pop-up bar to help you plan the most perfect romantic escape.

Bar Besos, touted as one of Toronto’s first Valentine’s pop-ups, is a seasonal cocktail pop-up bar that will take over Bar Mordecai’s downstairs area from Feb. 5-20, 2025. With over-the-top kitschy decor and a full menu of aphrodisiac-infused cocktails, it’s the perfect place to celebrate love in all its forms — whether you’re celebrating the holiday with a lover, are in a situationship, or just looking for a place to hang with a few of your besties!

The cocktail menu will be curated by Bar Mordecai co-owner (and spirits expert) Christina Veira, with each drink boasting complex flavours that incorporate aphrodisiacs like cinnamon, ginseng, pomegranate, cacao, saffron and honey.

“We love the over-the-top nature of Valentine’s Day, so bringing that energy to life in our space was a challenge we were excited to take on,” Veira said in a statement, adding that the bar wanted to take all of the best elements of Valentine’s Day — from exuberance to corniness — and pair them with cocktails that are romantic and elegant. “We think the contrast will give our guests a special experience whether they’re joining us with their friends or someone extra special.”

When you enter the venue, expect to have a sensual overload with visuals of love, nostalgia and even a bit of humour — everything from cute children’s Valentine’s cards to live music, DJs and even a Vegas wedding chapel set-up! If you’re with your lover, there’ll be romantic corners to tuck into for a more intimate experience, as well as tons of opportunities for guests to capture the perfect pictures for Instagram.

If you’re part of a larger group, you can also make use of the two downstairs karaoke rooms — they’ll be adorned with love-themed designs to fit in with the rest of the pop-up display, allowing guests in groups of six to 12 to book their Valentine’s (or anti-Valentine’s) karaoke sessions for the duration of the event! There will be no reservations for Bar Besos beyond the limited karaoke room reservations, and the event will welcome guests on a walk-in basis.

Bar Besos will be open during Bar Mordecai’s regular operating hours. Operations on the main floor will remain as normal, so guests will still be able to get their dining and drinking favs from Mordecai’s regular menu.

Bar Mordecai is located at 1272 Dundas St W. It opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 12 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 1 a.m. on Thursdays, and 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.