This new Toronto restaurant is inspired by the first woman to get six Michelin stars

“I’ve always loved the way food allows you to care for people,” says Rebekah Bruce. “I’ve met and worked with so many talented people from so many different places – from both travelling and working abroad – and I’ve always tried to learn little bits and pieces from them.”

One of the stops on her culinary journey put her in Patrick Kriss’ kitchen at Alo, where she met Ronnie Fishman. Now, Fishman and Bruce are opening Bar Eugenie in the former Harbord Room space, which was recently left empty after Piccolo Piano quietly closed down in May.

“We had a clear vision of what we wanted a restaurant to be, and our goals seemed aligned. We both felt like we had worked towards the point in our careers where we were ready to take on this challenge,” Bruce says. “More than anything, we love food, we love restaurants — and we really wanted to create something of our own.”

Bar Eugenie will offer a regularly changing menu of small plates, with a heavy focus on Canadian ingredients. Each dish, Bruce says, will be crafted through the lens of her life experiences and cultural background.

As for the vibe, Bruce and Fishman wanted to give Bar Eugenie a cozy feel.

“It will include some of the character that made us fall in love with the space,” Bruce says. “We’re going for a warm intimate vibe with lots of bar seating and cozy banquettes.” There’s also a 35-seat back patio that boasts a ton of privacy.

Even the name Bar Eugenie represents Bruce and Fishman’s thoughtful approach.

“Honestly, at first we knew we wanted to name the restaurant after someone simply because we liked the sound of it —and quickly found ourselves brainstorming badass women,” Bruce explains. “Eugenie Brazier really stood out. She was the first person to earn six Michelin stars, but despite her huge impact on the culinary world, she didn’t get the recognition she deserved. As two women in this industry, her story deeply resonated with us.”

Bar Eugenie is slated to open this July at 89 Harbord St.