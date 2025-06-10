Toronto’s new general store has flamingo walls, a claw machine and fart buttons

Step into Bananas, and you’re instantly hit with a riot of colour, candy, and chaos — in the best way possible.

Located at 2582 Yonge St., this new midtown gem is the brainchild of best friends and next-door neighbours Joanna Stern and Lauren Shulman, who describe their eclectic, maximalist shop as “a one-stop shop” of whimsy and one of kind items.

Walk through the doors and instantly you’re met with a full-blown sensory carnival: checkerboard tile floors, flamingo-print wallpaper, 10 (yes, 10) kinds of wild patterning, a claw machine and shelves brimming with everything from pastel Adidas to retro board games to leopard-print dog leashes. There’s even a talking pickle that spits out affirmations. (“In a world of cucumbers, be a spicy dill.”)

“It’s just a bananas experience,” says co-founder Shulman. “People walk in and say, ‘This is chaotic — but in the best way.’ And we’re like, yep, that’s us.”

The masterminds behind the mayhem, Shulman and Stern, describe their aesthetic as “white tee, jeans, killer accessories” and maybe a fart button. (Yes, they sell those too.) Longtime collaborators in the custom invitation and event design world, the duo pivoted to retail after realizing people were always asking where they got their stuff. Their answer? Make a store that has all of it.

“We were always sending each other links on Instagram,” says Stern. “Eventually, we were like, let’s just put it all in one place.”

That place became Bananas — part general store, part nostalgic fever dream, part third space. “It’s like what’s inside of our heads at all times,” laughs Shulman. “A one-stop shop of whimsy and cool items.”

And while the merch is maximalist — think candy walls, cheeky trinkets, and neon-bright lounge sets — the mission behind it is heartfelt. “I’m a huge gift giver,” says Stern. “These days, everything’s gone digital — people just send gift cards. I wanted to go back to the days of going into a trinket shop with your mom and begging her to buy you something.”

That nostalgic joy of discovery lives on in Bananas. The store carries everything from artisan jewelry to funky homewares to wild novelty finds, like the infamous fart button picked up by a grandmother eager to prank her grandkids at Sunday dinner. There’s something for everyone — and everything is a conversation starter.

But more than a retail space, Bananas is a vibe. The women have dubbed it their “happy place,” and they’re proud to offer a break from doomscrolling and algorithmic shopping. “We wanted to create a place where people could just hang out, find something fun, and feel good,” says Stern. It’s not just about stuff. It’s about connection.

And that connection starts with their community. The shop is located on what Stern calls the “Sporting Life strip” in midtown, the street their very own two feet walked up and down as a teenager, now a pocket of Yonge Street that’s become a haven for beloved small businesses. “We’re in such good company,” says Shulman, in reference to both the neighbouring community as well as the soon to be bustling neighbouring stores — Mandy’s Salads and Andrea’s Cookies.

Bananas fits right in — and stands out. Between the playful design, the cheeky merch and the palpable sense of fun, it’s the kind of place that makes people want to linger. Some come for a birthday haul. Others stop in en route to a dinner party. A few just want to ride the pony cycle.

And for Stern and Shulman, that’s the dream. “I want people to come in, laugh, discover something they didn’t know they needed, and come back,” says Stern. “Getting to know people and their grandkids — it’s a whole thing. And we love it.”

So whether you’re craving a dopamine hit, a killer gift, or just a good giggle, Bananas is ready for you.

As Shulman puts it: “We’re just here to spread joy.”