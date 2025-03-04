At least 13 of Elon Musk’s kids come from Canadian mothers the latest with GTA roots

Elon Musk has been making headlines recently (for all the wrong reasons). The tech billionaire has reportedly fathered his 14th child — Neuralink Director Shivon Zilis announced on X last week that she and Musk welcomed a son named Seldon Lycurgus, marking their fourth child together.

“Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much”.

The news came shortly after conservative influencer–author Ashley St. Clair announced on X that she and Musk had welcomed a child in the fall of 2024, although the name/age of Baby Musk no. 13 hasn’t been revealed (and Musk hasn’t publicly acknowledged the child to date).

As of publication, the Tesla founder has allegedly fathered 14 children with four different women in the past 20 years, 13 of whom have Canadian mothers.

Musk was born in South Africa but emigrated to Canada in 1989, where he obtained citizenship through his mom, Maye, who was born in Saskatchewan. As it turns out, at least three out of four of his children’s mothers are also Canadian.

Between 2002 and 2006, Musk and his now ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, had six children together (Nevada Alexander, who unfortunately died of SIDS at only 10 weeks old, twins Griffin and Vivian (formerly Xavier), and triplet sons Kai, Saxon, and Damian). The 52-year-old was born in Peterborough, ON, and attended Queen’s University in Kingston (where she met and presumably fell for Musk). She graduated with a degree in English lit and is now mostly known for her horror fantasy novels, like ‘BloodAngel’.

After the two divorced in 2008, Musk and Canadian singer Grimes (aka Claire Elise Boucher) had children (X AE A-XII, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus, with the latter two born via a surrogate). The 36-year-old was born and raised in Vancouver, BC. At one point, she attended McGill University in Montreal, but dropped out in 2011 to focus on her music career. Although she hasn’t won a Grammy, she’s won four Junos, including Electronic Album of the Year at the 2013 Juno Awards for her album “Visions”.

Musk’s long-time friend Zilis — who had twins Strider and Azure, Baby Musk No. 12 (born in early 2024), and Seldon Lycurgus — was born in nearby Markham, ON, about a half-hour from Toronto. She went to Unionville High School before heading to Yale, where she studied economics and philosophy. The 39-year-old worked as a project director at Tesla from around 2017 to 2019 and is now director of operations at Neuralink (co-founded by Musk in 2016).

Alas, Musk’s fourth potential baby mama broke the Canadian connection. St. Clair, 31, was born in Florida and raised in Colorado.