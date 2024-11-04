Another steak house is opening in Toronto — this one promises a new experience

Steakhouses in Toronto are popping up faster than Taylor Swift can sell out a stadium tour. There’s The Steak Pit, the freshly minted Linny’s, and the soon-to-launch Sammarco from celebrity chef Rob Rossi. Now, Charles Khabouth of Ink Entertainment — the visionary behind sleek spots like Akira Back, Pink Sky, and Ultra — is adding Animl to the mix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animl Steakhouse (@animl.toronto)

While Toronto’s dining scene is a battlefield for standing out, Animl aims to cut through the noise, vowing to “redefine the art of dining” with a mix of sophistication and primal allure.

Replacing Hyde Social, Animl brings a refined concept that celebrates indulgence and elegance and, according to Khabouth, marks a new era for Toronto steakhouses.

“We created a discreet and cozy space, moving away from traditional, massive steakhouses,” he says “Animl is about redefining the concept, offering an elevated journey from the interior design to the overall experience.”

The steak house is promising to flip the script on classic fare, serving up modern twists on the favourites, including dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood and sides that are indulgent enough to make you blush.

At the helm is executive chef Marc Cheng, a local talent shaped by his stints at the award-winning George and other Toronto faves like Patria and Clio. Growing up in the 70s and 80s, he brings a nostalgic edge to his modern take on the classic steak house.

Joining Cheng as chef de cuisine is Michael Degrazia, who brings over two decades of experience to the table, including a notable stint at AloBar.

As for the design, Animl invites you to unapologetically come as you are. The interiors will whisk diners back to the opulent excess of the 1970s — think bold animal prints mingling with rich dark and cherry woods, crafted to “encourage exploration and indulgence.” The exotic interior oozes glamour, paying homage to the spirit of the Art Deco era, the party days of Studio 54 and the extravagant lifestyle of the 1970s, all thanks to the vision of Nivek Remas, the Toronto-based studio known for its work on Planta Queen and the Shangri-La penthouse.

Animl will open its doors on November 15 at 420A Wellington Street W. and will operate Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The cocktail bar will be open nightly until 2 a.m. For more details click here.