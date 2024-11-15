Anne Hathaway shouts out beloved former Raptors star OG Anunoby for the best reason

Toronto Raptors fans are missing OG Anunoby this season and seeing him in the news for a typically amazing OG reason has exposed the hurt just a bit more.

Now with the New York Knicks and playing amazing, OG Anunoby’s defensive prowess and fearless playing style that had Raptors fans in love for so many seasons had an unintended and very fun consequence during Wednesday night’s home game against the Chicago Bulls. The former Raptors star was hustling on D trying to corral a loose ball when his momentum carried him dangerously close to the courtside seats.

After blocking two shots and nearly stealing an errant pass, Anunoby’s pace sent him into and on top of a barrier meant to protect fans sitting courtside. In a split second, he used his right leg and hand to steady himself, narrowly avoiding a tumble into the laps of the spectators, including a child eating some popcorn and a very recognisable woman.

Among those sitting courtside were none other than actress Anne Hathaway. While Hathaway, known for her roles in The Devil Wears Prada and Les Misérables, appeared to find the whole situation amusing, the child—decked out in Knicks gear—was less than thrilled. Kids love their popcorn.

Knicks commentator Mike Breen lightheartedly remarked, “There’s always more popcorn, young man,” as the incident unfolded during the first quarter.

Hathaway, a well-known sports fan—particularly of Arsenal FC—was unfazed by the minor mishap, adding an extra touch of star power to the courtside action.

The next day, Hathaway took to social media to talk about the incident and to thank OG for the excitement. And, as we all know, the typically social media shy Anunoby who has not posted on Instagram in 42 weeks sent out a simple, “you’re welcome,” response. SO OG.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Anunoby, who spent seven seasons with the Raptors before being traded to the Knicks in December 2023, has been putting up career-best numbers this season, particularly in three-point shooting and free throw accuracy.

Meanwhile, the Raptors beset by injuries, and in a serious rebuild, are finding the wins hard to come by this season.