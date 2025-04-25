An epic new and improved axe-throwing experience has just opened in Toronto

If you’re looking to kick your adrenaline into overdrive this spring and take out a little stress on a slab of wood, two completely upgraded BATL Grounds axe-throwing venues have just opened — in the Toronto Port Lands (33 Villiers St), which is BATL’s oldest location in North America (and located in downtown Toronto near the Harbourfront), and in Pickering (813 Brock Rd). Patrons can enjoy everything from traditional axe throwing to tech-integrated archery and knife throwing, making these venues the perfect spots for families, date nights, team outings, parties, league competitions and more!

As with every BATL Grounds location, axe throwing aficionados can also partake of the full-service bar boasting signature cocktails, munch on bar-side bites, and have expert coaches guide their gameplay if needed (no experience needed).

“We’re thrilled to open our doors to the Port Lands community, welcoming everyone to the world of BATL,” Nate Payne, General Manager at BATL Port Lands, said. “From digital and gamified innovations to next-level crafted cocktails, we’re creating more than just a night out, building a destination for Port Land’s most unforgettable moments.”

Even if you’ve visited an axe-throwing experience in the past, the company has reimagined these new experiences from the ground up to deliver more than just axe throwing.

“Whether it’s your first time or your fiftieth, our Pickering and Port Lands venues are a place to let loose, try something new, and create memories with the people you care about” Houman Javidnia, COO of BATL Grounds, said.

BATL Grounds was founded in 2006 and has transformed the very niche idea of backyard axe throwing into a global phenomenon, so worth checking out if you stroll through Pickering or visit the Port Lands as the weather heats up.

Another experience to check out in the Port Lands in the upcoming year is the open-air public art trail on Ookwemin Minising Island (formerly known as the Villiers Island precinct), as part of the Toronto Port Lands urban redevelopment project.