All the things to eat at The Distillery Winter Village including this viral burrito

Toronto’s holiday hot spot is back! The Distillery Winter Village transforms the Distillery District into a festive wonderland, offering the ultimate outdoor shopping and dining experience. With over 750,000 visitors each year, it’s the place to be for holiday magic, featuring cobblestone streets, dazzling decor and mouthwatering treats.

Here are just some of the things you need to eat at The Distillery Winter Village including this viral dish!

1. Sugar & Iced sugar cookies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sugarandiced.ca

For the most festive sugar cookies in all the holiday shapes — think Christmas trees, Santas, gingerbread houses and more—stop by Sugar and Iced Cookies, back for another season of sweetness.

2. Panchos’ Dulce de Leche churros

Panchos is renowned for serving up some of the city’s best churros. If you haven’t tried them yet, here’s your opportunity. Enjoy authentic Mexican churros with your choice of four fillings: Condensed milk, Dulce de Leche, Strawberry (V), or Chocolate (V).

3. Dreamland’s Cotton Candy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dreamland Cotton Candy Art (@dreamland.cottoncandy)

Indulge in whimsical cotton candy creations from Dreamland Cotton Candy Art featuring festive shapes like Santa, polar bears and even Pikachu — because holiday magic should be playful!

4. Bakery Café Cuervo y Marquis’ cinnamon buns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bakery Café Cuervo y Marquis (@bakerycafeto)

Nothing says Christmas like cinnamon buns, and Bakery Café Cuervo y Marquis delivers at the Winter Village with delicate, moist, buttery rolls that are perfectly balanced — not too sweet, not too overpowering. Warm and fragrant with cinnamon spice, they’re the ultimate holiday comfort food, evoking all the coziness of the season.

5. Eataly’s piped to order cannoli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eataly Toronto (@eatalytoronto)

Eataly is bringing Italian holiday magic to the Distillery Winter Village for the first time. Think panettoni, pandori and perfectly curated gift boxes for everyone on your list. And for a little indulgence? Freshly piped cannoli, straight from the source.

6.The Spirit of York’s Yorkie burrit0

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nutrition Chef Jill Hillier (@faretheewellbychefjill)

Sunday Roast, but make it a burrito. Chef David Adjey’s viral Yorkshire pudding wrap at Spirit of York’s pop-up stuffs all the classics — beef, carrots, peas, potatoes, gravy — into one epic bite!

7. Christmas Crunch mini pancakes

Get a sweet pick-me-up with Luv Puffs hot mini pancakes. Each order includes 16 pancakes in fun, festively decadent flavours. Try the Candy Crush with melted blue and red chocolate and mini M&M’s, the Nutty Noel topped with melted milk chocolate, strawberries and white and strawberry chocolate curls, or the Christmas Crunch with maple syrup, banana slices, granola and caramelized hazelnut praline pieces.

8. Whimsical Crispie’s rice treats

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Whimsical Crispie Co. (@whimsicalcrispie)

9. Christmas poutine

Get into the holiday spirit with Wildy Delicious’ Christmas poutine! This festive dish is topped with cranberry sauce and turkey, creating a fun and seasonal twist on the classic.