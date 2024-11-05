Air Canada just dropped its list of best new restaurants and three are from Toronto

Air Canada’s 2024 Best New Restaurants list is here, and Toronto is taking centre stage. Out of the 10 restaurants selected, three are in the 6ix, proof that Toronto’s food scene is a serious contender on the national stage.

Taking second place is Mhel, a Korean-Japanese fusion gem by Seung-min Yi and Young Hoon Ji. Known for its open kitchen and show stopping purin (Japanese crème caramel), it’s a place that’s rethinking the boundaries of flavour

Close behind in fourth spot is Takja BBQ House, an elevated Korean BBQ experience that also earned Air Canada Best New Restaurants’ Sides of the Year for its bold banchan, which include spicy kimchi and crunchy mustard greens.

Rounding out the list of Toronto spots is Craig Harding’s Bar Prima, a retro-inspired eatery that also earned Air Canada’s Design of the Year. With its throwback glamour, creative cocktails and expertly executed dishes like beef tartare with fermented chili and bone marrow cream, it’s become known as a spot where old-school style meets new-school technique.

So which Canadian city beat out Toronto for the top spot? That coveted honour went to Sabayon, a Montreal restaurant led by pastry chef Patrice Demers and sommelier Marie-Josée Beaudoin. Known for its intimate, seasonally driven dining experience, Sabayon is a masterclass in fine dining. Maison de Soma, a farm-to-table destination in Mont-Tremblant, takes third place, where nearly every ingredient on the plate is grown on their 600-acre property.

Other winning cities on the list include Victoria, St. Catharines and Vancouver.

The list highlights Canada’s evolving food scene, with restaurants selected for their creativity, quality, service and overall experience. Tara O’Brady, an award-winning cookbook author and culinary journalist, visited over 30 restaurants across 16 cities, from Newfoundland to Victoria, to curate the 2024 picks.

“Every restaurant I visited told an eloquent story about its community, championing local ingredients and diverse culinary traditions,” says. O’Brady.

For the full list of wining restaurants, visit Air Canada’s website.