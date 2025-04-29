After six years, one of Toronto’s most popular restaurants is back

After a six-year hiatus, one of Toronto’s most iconic restaurants is officially making its return to Queen Street West. Harlem — formerly known as Harlem Underground — is reopening in its original location, bringing back the community, culture and delicious soul food that made it a city favourite for nearly a decade.

Inspired by the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s, Harlem was known for celebrating Toronto’s cultural diversity through food, music and art. The menu featured Afro-American and Afro-Caribbean flavours, with standout dishes like cornbread, jerk chicken, ribs, southern fried chicken and waffles and jambalaya. But the vibe went beyond the food — Harlem hosted regular jazz and reggae nights, spotlighted local artists and brought in a live DJ on weekends.

At the centre of it all is owner and chef Carl Cassell — an outspoken force in Toronto’s creative scene whose artistic vision has always extended beyond the plate. Known for championing new talent through the Harlem brand, Cassell was just as likely to be seen with a paintbrush or power tool in hand as he was in overseeing the kitchen.

When Harlem closed in 2019, it marked the beginning of a new chapter for Carl Cassell and his wife, Ana Silva. While the restaurant was on pause, Carl turned his focus to helping Ana launch Wild Nature Retreats, a wellness getaway that reflected their need for space and escape from the chaos of everyday life.The retreat was born out of the Cassells’ desire to reconnect with nature and themselves after feeling burnt out from their busy lives.

Now, with the restaurant’s revival set for May, Harlem is stepping into a new era. Expect a refreshed menu built around old favourites with a modern twist, and a space that blends its original soul with design elements rooted in African heritage.

