After 36 years this family-owned Kensington Market restaurant has suddenly closed

Kensington Market is saying farewell to one of its long-time pillars. After 36 years of serving homemade Portuguese comfort food, Amadeu’s Restaurant has announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors for good.

The message, penned by owners Celeste, Elizabeth and Rui Gonçalves, reflected on the incredible journey that Amadeu’s has had since first opening its doors at 184 Augusta.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to an era,” the trio wrote, as they looked back on the restaurant’s history. “Your presence at our tables has brought warmth and joy to our establishment.”

Opened in 1989 by Amadeu Gonçalves, a Portuguese immigrant with a dream of owning his own restaurant, Amadeu’s quickly became a neighbourhood institution. Amadeu’s story is one of hard work, resilience and a passion for bringing people together through food.

Kensington Market, a cultural hub for immigrants (including the Portuguese community) since the 1950s, provided the perfect backdrop for the restaurant to grow into the popular restaurant it became.

As the years passed, Amadeu’s evolved under the leadership of Amadeu’s son, Rui Gonçalves, who helped usher in a more modern vibe, even adding a casual neighbourhood bar to attract a wider audience. Rui, who grew up in the restaurant, has watched generations of families return to Amadeu’s over the years.

“We have created not just meals, but memorable experiences and friendships that will last a lifetime,” the family said.

Amadeu’s closure is a bittersweet moment for both the Gonçalves family and the Kensington Market community. As a key part of the neighbourhood’s cultural blend, the restaurant brought a taste of Portugal to Toronto, with traditional dishes like grilled sardines, bacalhau and stews becoming staples for locals.

The Gonçalves family thanked their loyal customers and dedicated staff for their unwavering support.

“We will miss each and every one of you. Thank you for being part of our journey and for supporting us through the years.”