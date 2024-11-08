After 36 years Queen west says farewell to one of its most legendary bars

After 36 years of serving up cold beers, comforting eats and the kind of atmosphere that makes you feel like part of the family, Squirly’s Bar is closing its doors for good.

Located at 807 Queen St. W., right at the intersection of Queen and Niagara, this unpretentious neighbourhood watering hole affectionally known as “The Squirrel” was a mainstay for locals who came for the daily specials, the casual global eats and the kind of hospitality you just don’t find in today’s trend-driven bar scene.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the bar’s team announced the news.

“After 36 years in business, it’s time for us to say goodbye. Thank you to our incredible staff and customers who made Squirly’s a beloved neighbourhood gathering place for so long. We owe our success to you.”

The final night of Squirly’s will be on November 16, and between now and then, the team is inviting everyone to help “drink the bar dry” as they close this chapter of their storied history.

Instagram comments from regulars poured in, with many sharing fond memories of the bar. One user reminisced, “From 1997 until 2004, I was there at least twice a week. Always a special place in my heart — many memories with so many different and special people in my life.”

Another comment was a nostalgic ode to their youth: “Spent my entire 20s eating mini burritos and butternut squash soup, drinking endless beers. I remember the first time I set foot on the old patio (when you could smoke still, I think 👀). Always a special place in my heart.”

And for some, it was a space for pivotal moments in their lives. One Instagram user shared, “In 1994, I said a joke on the patio that made everyone laugh. Hasn’t happened since. I’ll never forget that night and the other 1000 nights at The Squirrel.”

It might be the end of an era for Squirly’s, but the stories it created and the friendships it fostered will live on. As the final night approaches, we raise a glass to this legendary Toronto spot — one last round at The Squirrel before it’s time to say goodbye.