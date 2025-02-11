A world-famous mixologist is taking over a Toronto bar for two nights only

What do you get when you combine an award-winning New York bartender with the glitz and cinematic glamour of one of Toronto’s most exciting new restaurants? Two unforgettable nights, of course!

Takuma Watanabe, crowned Bartender of the Year in 2024, will be taking over Toronto’s Deauvulle Club to showcase what makes him the best in the field with his expert mixology and avant-garde cocktails.

“I’m so excited to visit Canada and finally bring my cocktails to Deauville Club! I’ve heard amazing things about the bar scene here, and I can’t wait to meet everyone and share a great night. Let’s make it unforgettable,” says Watanabe.

On Feb. 23, Watanabe, who also owns two of New York’s top bars — Martiny’s and L’Americana — will shine a spotlight on Martiny’s signature cocktail and more. According to the press release, guests can expect ‘warm hospitality, elegant design elements,’ and a selection of curated bar bites. Martiny’s ranks fourth on North America’s 50 Best Bars and 24th on the World’s 50 Best Bars list for 2024.

The name Martiny’s is a play on Takuma’s favorite cocktail, so if we had to guess which signature cocktail Watanabe will be highlighting, that would be our pick.

And the fun doesn’t stop there. On night two (Feb. 24), Watanabe will return to introduce guests to cocktails inspired by his other acclaimed bar, L’Americana. Located in Gramercy, the spot is known for expertly crafted cocktails and delicious Italian snacks and pastas, so expect Watanabe’s love for Italian cuisine to shine through. The menu on night two will ‘pay homage to Italian heritage’ while also reflecting the spirit of the vibrant New York City neighbourhood.

To reserve your spot for either night one, night two, or both of this exciting event, and for more information, click here.