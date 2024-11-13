A VIP guide to celebs’ favourite Toronto restaurants

Toronto’s restaurant scene is a culinary wonderland that A-list celebs like Usher and Michelle Williams can’t get enough of. From hidden gems to chic hot spots, this city is where Hollywood’s finest feast.

BYBLOS

Byblos has become a hot spot for A-listers craving Mediterranean flavours in Toronto. Golden Globe winner Michelle Williams, known for roles in Brokeback Mountain and My Week with Marilyn, pops in whenever she’s in town, enjoying dishes that are worth the trip. Vegan advocate Casey Affleck, Ben’s brother, digs the roasted cauliflower and falafel salad. And let’s not forget Dakota Johnson, the queen of Fifty Shades of Grey, who makes her way to Byblos for its mouth-watering fare. Known for her healthy lifestyle, she’s likely tempted by dishes like the grilled branzino and stuffed eggplant. 11 Duncan St.

SUSHI MASAKI SAITO

After just his second day filming See in Toronto, Jason Momoa posted a raving review of what he labelled “the best sushi in Toronto” at Sushi Masaki Saito while giving reciprocated declarations of love for the only two-starred Michelin Chef in Toronto himself. Apparently, the Aquaman actor has a deep place in his heart for Toronto chefs because in his Netflix in Your Neighbourhood interview, he admits he “stole” a chef from Toronto to be his own private chef.

KIIN

If you’ve spent any time on Instagram, you’ve probably noticed that Nuit Regular’s Thai haven Pai is a go-to for celebs. But it’s not just Pai pulling them in — her royal Thai menu at Kiin has them hooked too. Oscar Isaac, the man behind Poe Dameron, of Star Wars, frequents Kiin when he’s in Toronto, and reps say he’s a fan of the fiery, coconut-packed tom kha soup. As for James McAvoy, known for his iconic rolesin the X-Men franchise and other hit films, he couldn’t get enough of the signature chor muang, those intricate purple flower dumplings that are almost too pretty to eat. 326 Adelaide St. W.

CHUBBY’S JAMAICAN KITCHEN

“The food here is incredible,” DJ Khaled raved after dining with Drake at Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen, a Michelin recommended spot known for its unpretentious, homey cooking. This popular eatery is Khaled’s top pick whenever he’s in town, especially for the delish saltfish fritters with mango-lime-papaya salsa and jerk chicken. Chubby’s has also attracted other celebs, like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who were often spotted sharing some steamy PDA. The Boys star Simon Pegg is also a fan, further cementing this spot as a must-visit for Jamaican cuisine in Toronto. 104 Portland St

PATOIS

At Craig Wong’s acclaimed Patois, where Caribbean meets Asian soul food, the stars are a regular sight. Marvel’s own Simu Liu recently dropped by with a crew of celeb friends, including Scream star Melissa Barrera, feasting on everything from the black sesame caesar to jerk shrimp. And if you’re lucky, you might bump into Usher, who’s known to hit up Patois when in town, with lobster as his go-to. Other celebs like Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh also counts this spot as a favourite, once sharing a family-style meal with Wong, enjoying dishes like Jamaican patties and Trini mac pie. 794 Dundas St. W.

PAI

Perhaps Toronto’s largest celebrity hotspot these days is none other than the Michelin-recommended Pai. Whether it’s the contemporary feel of the space or the tasty curries bringing in the celebs (and we think it’s both!), the Northern Thai eatery has brought in some local and international icons. Among those recently spotted during TIFF include teen heartthrobs Dylan O’Brien, Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel, while players of The Maple Leafs and the Raptors are regular visitors.

MAMAKAS

In an interview for Netflix in Your Neighbourhood, American actor and producer Gabriel Luna called Mamakas a “really, really great” restaurant as one of his top highlights while filming Fubar in Toronto.

OSTERIA GUILIA

It’s no real surprise that the Biebers are Michelin-star diners. Last year, when Hailey Bieber hosted a dinner for the Canadian launch of her skincare brand, Rhode, she chose none other than Osteria Giulia for the high-end ceremony. Stratford native Justin Bieber stood by in support of his wife, apparently not being shy with his dance moves for the night.

KISSA

The exclusive Kissa only opened last summer, but it didn’t take long for celebrities to deem it one of their favourite spots. Shortly after opening, the high-end listening lounge played host to an event for LeBron James and on the guestlist were other esteemed players like Draymond Green and Tristan Thompson.

MSSM Yorkville

It’s no surprise that another restaurant led by chef Masaki Saito would be an in-demand spot for celebrities in the neighbourhood. Last year, Drake paid the affordable omakase restaurant a visit and posed with the staff. Toronto Maple Leaf William Nylander, Toronto Raptor Kelly Olynyk have also stopped in, while movie casts have used the space for private parties.