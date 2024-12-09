A Toronto Redditor maps out every TTC subway station’s patty spot

When Warden Station’s bus terminal and its popular patty spot, Bakery on the Go, closed up shop in November thanks to a sweeping revitalization project, it wasn’t just the transit map that took a hit. For patty loyalists, it was the end of an era. Supplied by the iconic Fahmee Bakery, Warden’s patties had been fueling late-night binges and commuter snack runs for over 25 years.

Enter Reddit user u/nefariousplotz, who decided to tackle the city’s collective patty heartbreak by creating a master list of where to find the flaky goodness near every TTC subway station. Their meticulously detailed map offers a station-by-station breakdown of patty availability, making it clear which stops are patty goldmines and which are total deserts.

The Redditor’s guide focuses on takeout spots within a 15-minute walk of each station. No sit-down restaurants are included—just places where you can grab a patty quickly, ranked by how close they are to the subway.

Highlights include Wilson Station’s Tarts, Treats & Coffee, serving patties right in the station, and Yorkdale’s Roywoods, offering a more upscale option for mall wanderers. The PATH downtown delivers a solid lineup, with Wat Ah Jerk Caribbean Grill at St. Andrew Station and Patties Express near King. But entire swathes of the TTC, like High Park, Vaughan Metro and Finch West, are shockingly patty-free.

The Reddit post not only showcases the city’s obsession with patties but also serves as a reminder of the city’s patchwork of hidden food gems.

Warden’s patties may be gone for now, but Fahmee Bakery still operates at Bathurst, Islington, and Brockton Village. Plus, there are plenty of amazing places to grab patties outside the subway. Check out our guide to the best Jamaican patties in the city here.