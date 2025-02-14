A spectacular fire and ice winter festival is coming to the Danforth and it’s free

Winter just got a lot more fun with the launch of a new seasonal festival in Toronto that also happens to be totally free! Fire & Ice: A Celebration of Greek Mythology and Winter Wonders is new to GreekTown on the Danforth and will transform the neighbourhood into a winter spectacle.

All weekend long from Feb. 16-17, festivalgoers will be immersed in the legends of Greek mythology as they witness live ice carving demonstrations—professional artists will sculpt four iconic Greek figures before their eyes. There will also be pre-carved ice sculptures throughout the Danforth, transforming the Toronto neighbourhood into an enchanted frozen wonderland of Greek gods, goddesses and mythical creatures.

If visitors want to warm up after they’ve gotten their fill of icy fun, prepare for breathtaking fire and LED performances by Hoop You that will ignite the night. The shows, featuring a grand finale each night, blend fire, movement and light in a tribute to legends of Greek mythology, from Aphrodite’s glowing wings to Ares’ fire staff.

Of course, no winter festival is complete without a hot drink—and at Fire & Ice, you can have yours while warming up by the fire! Warm-up stations will be located throughout the event, so you can grab a hot beverage from a local business and support the community while staying cozy.

With the launch of this new festival and so many unique local shops and businesses along the Danforth, Greektown is a true winter destination for seasonal fun and culture.

Festivalgoers can visit the Danforth BIA’s website for more information about the festival, and follow them on social media for more details. Fire & Ice: A Celebration of Greek Mythology and Winter Wonders runs from Feb. 16-17, 12-8 p.m.



This event is funded by the City of Toronto’s Construction Mitigation Grant Program and the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.