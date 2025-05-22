A Scottish-inspired boutique hotel is opening in Canada’s oldest flatiron building

If you’re looking for more staycation options this summer, consider heading to Elora, Ontario. This 19th-century village is filled with charming shops, galleries and the most historic limestone structures that exude European charm — it’s no wonder it was named Ontario’s prettiest town!

And you won’t have to worry about where to stay. This June, a new boutique hotel, dubbed the Ayrshire, is opening in the heart of downtown Elora in the historic Dalby House — a 160-year-old red brick flat iron building nestled at the top of a hill on Metcalfe Street. The Dalby was originally constructed in 1865 by W.H.L. LaPenotiere and has long been a defining feature of the town’s architectural charm.

As the Dalby building was one of Elora’s first hotels, it hosted council and society meetings, banquets, and even court sessions for early villagers. It also ran Elora’s early stagecoach operation, housed doctors’ offices and was the base for a popular, local watering hole.

Long-time Elora residents Eric and Teal Parkinson plan to open the charming, multi-room boutique late next month as a testament to their belief in preserving history while redefining boutique hospitality.

“This is a deeply personal endeavour for our family,” Teal Parkinson, a former Canadian Studies teacher at Wilfred Laurier University, said. “Realizing a years-long vision of restoring and revitalizing our town’s landmark flatiron into its next chapter as the Ayrshire Hotel is a tremendous honour.”

The “Ayrshire” name holds strong historical meaning for both Elora as well as the building’s owners. Both the founder of Elora, William Gilkison, and Eric Parkinson’s grandmother grew up in Ayrshire, Scotland, so guests can expect Scottish inspiration woven through the hotel, from its branding to its interior décor.

The upscale hotel will feature 10 guest rooms (everything from studio-style to multi-bedrooms), with each room boasting a unique interior design and customized beds.

“Every nook of this hotel is so special and we’re designing it as such,” Teal said. “There’s elegant vintage and Scottish touches throughout that naturally connect to the spirit of this place, but paired with ultra-modern comforts and luxuries for exceptional holidaying.”

The Lobby Bar will remain on the ground level of the beloved building, making it a perfect spot for afternoon cocktails or a late-evening dinner (the resto-bar will also provide in-room dining service for guests of the Ayrshire). The nearby ‘Terre Bleu’ lavender shop carries boutique edibles as well as homemade health & wellness products, so it’s a great spot to visit for cute souvenirs.

“The risk is real, but so is the dream,” Eric Parkinson said. “We believe in Elora, and we’re all in on making this a destination that guests will fall in love with, just as much as my wife and children do.”

Eric and Teal previously bought the building at nearby 249 Geddes Street, which was the former residence of the first wife of Sir Frederick Banting (the man who discovered insulin), and transformed it into the six-room Ayrshire House.

Over the past five years, the historically designated estate became a standout in Elora’s tourism landscape and is now recognized as a five-star hotel! Ayrshire House is just steps away from the Dalby building and will continue to thrive as an integral piece of the Ayrshire Hotel expansion (expect a cozier, homier vibe).

As an ode to the origins of Ayrshire House (and its insulin-inventor family history), the Parkinsons will adorn the new hotel’s front desk area with an original masterpiece painting by Sir Frederick Grant Banting!

“We keep hearing more and more fun stories about the former lives of the building from people around our community,” Eric Parkinson said. “Many have great memories here already. We’re deeply conscious of the importance of this deeply special piece of Elora history that we’re working incredibly hard to restore to its deserved beauty and use.”

The Ayrshire Hotel (143 Metcalfe St, Elora) will open its doors in late June 2025, but guests can pre-book their stays today. If you’re looking for some of the best things to do while in Elora, click here.