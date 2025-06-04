A rare opportunity to live on a private island home in Muskoka

Owning a luxury Ritz-Carlton residence on a private island in one of Canada’s most scenic regions may sound like a dream, but it’s now one within reach.

Density Group Limited released plans to build 32 “architecturally distinct” luxury homes on a forested private island within the Muskoka region. The Ritz-Carlton Residents development is being designed by Tucson-based Studio Caban and Copenhagen’s Norm Architects. Residents can expect timeless Scandinavian minimalism blended with Canadian materials like granite, river stone and wide-plank hardwood.

Each home will offer between four and eight bedrooms, with the option to build multiple detached guest cabins (so, perfect for multi-generational living or weekend guests).

Expansive windows will frame panoramic lake and forest views, while private boathouses and elevated island trails will offer direct access to nature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Muskoka (@rcmuskoka)

A Homeowner Residence Club will be located on the mainland (just a short boat ride away via dedicated chauffeur), serving as a year-round hub for recreation and wellness. Although the island is secluded, there’ll be tons of amenities, including a Nordic-inspired spa, an indoor golf simulator, tennis and pickleball courts, an archery range, mountain bike trails, and a cute treehouse for kids!

Residents can also enjoy private chef services, personal training, and grocery delivery directly to their docks. Communal features will include a wine cellar, a working greenhouse, and even a reimagined barn studio for yoga and Pilates.

Oh, and the development will be eco-friendly. One-third of the island is protected land, and nearby waters are preserved to support local fish habitats.

“This project beautifully integrates luxury living with the stunning natural landscape, creating a harmonious blend that truly captures the essence of Muskoka’s beauty,” Sarah Khalifa, Vice President of Mixed-Use Development, Marriott International, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be on this exciting journey with Density Group Limited as we see our joined vision unfold in such a breathtaking setting.”

No official pricing has been released, but private showings will begin this summer. Visit www.RCMuskoka.ca for more info.

And if you’re looking for fun activities in Ontario’s cottage country, click here for a guide to eight of the most classic Muskoka things you can do in Muskoka!