A new musical set in Kensington Market will feature the music of The Tragically Hip

The music of The Tragically Hip, one of Canada’s most iconic musical groups, will be featured in a new musical production. Producers David and Hannah Mirvish and Michael Rubinoff have announced It’s a Good Life If You Don’t Weaken, a new production featuring the band’s iconic songs, set to debut in 2026.

With a book written by Brian Hill and Ahmed Moneka, the musical will follow the story of a family struggling with long-held secrets, finding peace and resilience through a tight-knit group of friends in Toronto’s Kensington Market. The production aims to capture the spirit of The Tragically Hip’s music, which has been a defining element of Canadian culture for decades.

The project is being developed in collaboration with Thousand Islands Playhouse and The Creative School Chrysalis at Toronto Metropolitan University.

The Tragically Hip, a band that tragically lost iconic singer Gord Downie to cancer in 2017, expressed enthusiasm for the project.

“Some of the country’s best theatre makers have come together to create a show that honours our music,” the band said in a statement. “It’s exciting to see our songs interpreted in a new way that will continue to connect audiences while supporting a compelling story for the theatrical stage.”

Producers David and Hannah Mirvish emphasized the band’s cultural significance, stating, “The Tragically Hip are a foundational part of Canadian culture and music. We are thrilled to support a musical that uses their music to tell a wonderful and uniquely Canadian story.”

Rubinoff, known for producing one of the most popular Canadian musicals in history, Come From Away, echoed the sentiment, calling the project “a dream.” “The Tragically Hip’s music has had a huge impact on me and millions of others, transcending generations and people from all walks of life,” he said. “This musical is an opportunity to not only honour the band’s legacy but also celebrate their glorious music.”

An open casting call for the production will take place on March 9 at The Creative School Chrysalis at Toronto Metropolitan University in Toronto.