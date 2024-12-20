A MasterChef just opened the GTA’s most luxurious new restaurant

The Secret Kitchen has blossomed in the GTA marking its first North American outpost for the award-winning Indian restaurant. At the helm is Aanal Kotak, a celebrated MasterChef and restaurateur hailing from Gujarat, India, who has carved a niche in the culinary world with her innovative take on Indian cuisine.

Known as Gujarat’s Youngest Cooking Expert, Kotak blends traditional royal Indian flavours with contemporary techniques, drawing inspiration from her grandmothers’ mastery of the kitchen. Her restaurants in India, The Secret Kitchen and Aanal Kotak’s Akshada, along with a location in Australia, have earned critical acclaim.

“The journey has been long, filled with challenges and sleepless nights … but it’s all been worth it,” says Kotak, who has also launched a successful line of Indian spices and served as a special judge on MasterChef India.

The drama starts before you even pick up a fork. Tucked into a sprawling, colour-drenched space — complete with ponds and floral installations creeping up walls and dangling from ceilings — the vibe is equal parts Bollywood opulence and Alice-in-Wonderland whimsy.

“The Secret Kitchen’s roots are inspired by my grandmothers, who excelled at royal Indian cooking. It’s about time that the world experiences this side of exquisite Indian cuisine with a modern touch,” says Kotak.

The menu is anything but subtle, with its hot bar loaded with soups, a bread station featuring chili cheese garlic naan and Indo-Chinese mashups like wok-tossed chili paneer. Don’t miss the towering Australian French toast, the unexpectedly spicy masala fries, or the surprisingly sizzling brownie immersed in decadent chocolate sauce.

With its lavish setting, bold flavours, and innovative menu, The Secret Kitchen stands out as one of the most luxurious restaurants to open in Vaughan in recent memory.

Find The Secret Kitchen at 16 Famous Ave.