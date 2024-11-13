A massive bowling alley, arcade, restaurant and dance club is opening at The Well

Toronto’s about to get a little more fun. In just one week, National, the Calgary-based entertainment hot spot, is opening its first Toronto location at The Well. It’s exactly what the city’s nightlife scene has been missing: a place where you can eat, drink, dance and play without having to pick just one.

The multi-level, 800 capacity venue combines food, drinks and entertainment under one roof — and it just might become your new go-to spot for everything from post-work drinks to late-night bowling.

The concept is simple: a space for all things fun: arcade games, bowling lanes, ping pong and foosball tables, a moody dance floor and screens everywhere. Sports fans can catch the game (or dodge it) on one of fourteen screens, while those just looking to relax with friends can dive into a menu featuring wood-fired pizzas, shareable snacks, and creative large plates. There’s also a sizable oyster bar and a full cocktail menu to explore.

There’s a happy hour from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with half-price drinks, making it the perfect spot for an afternoon break or an off-site meeting. If you’re still around late, discounted snacks are available after 11:00 p.m., so you can keep snacking your way through the night while you bowl or battle it out in the arcade.

Dane Walker, the District General Manager of Concorde Entertainment Group, says they’ve been working on this for a while.

“National has long been a place to gather — whether it’s battling it out in the arcade, joining a league in the bowling alley, enjoying dinner, or just chilling out with a drink — and now we’re bringing this Calgary mainstay to Toronto! We’ve got something to suit everyone’s vibe, and we can’t wait to welcome in a whole new group of regulars!”

The grand opening on November 21 will kick off at 7:00 p.m. with all arcade games and bowling lanes free for the weekend. And there will be prizes too: arcade credits, free bowling passes the works.

National is located at 486 Front St. W.