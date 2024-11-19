A look at the celebs who are attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Toronto

Taylor Swift just finished the first stage of her two-weekend residency in Toronto, and fans can’t seem to get enough of her! The 34-year-old singer has three more shows to perform as part of her Eras Tour at Rogers Centre (Nov. 21 to 23). Reviews have been fantastic for her first set of shows, and a few well-known faces were spotted in the crowd:

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann

Mariska Hargitay, 60, who’s well-known for her long-starring role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and her hubby, Blue Bloods alumni Peter Hermann, 57, were spotted dancing and cozying up at Swift’s show on Sunday night.

“Don’t blame me, love made me crazy” Hargitay captioned in another Insta shot, referencing a lyric from Swift’s 2017 “Reputation” album song Don’t blame me.

“I hope Peters arm is full of bracelets too!” one user joked, referencing the super-popular bracelets that Swift fans have been sporting at Eras Tour concerts across the globe. And to prove that she’s a true Swiftie, Hargitay posted a pic of her hand adorned in friendship bracelets. The bracelet trend started after the release of Swift’s 2022 “Midnights” album.

Elisabeth Moss, Amy Landecker, and Bradley Whitford

Hargitay was spotted posing with some of her fellow A-listers. Elisabeth Moss, 42 (The Handmaid’s Tale), Amy Landecker, 55 (Transparent), and Landecker’s partner Bradley Whitford, 65 (The Handmaid’s Tale) were also spotted hanging out at the concert over the weekend!

“Flanked by the best two boss ladies in the biz watching the most lucrative live tour in the world. Women know how to run shit. Period.” Landecker captioned in an Insta pic.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel, 44, of New Girl fame, and her partner property bro Jonathan Scott, 46, were spotted hanging out at the concert on Saturday night. The notoriously private couple didn’t share pics on their social accounts, but fans caught them in the action.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman

Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman, 33, took his entire family to enjoy Swift over the weekend, and he even shared video of him and his kids singing and dancing along to Swift!

“as far as I’m concerned this was Sadie’s concert because I couldn’t take my eyes off of her – she was in awe of one of her favorite people and it was so special to watch” he captioned. “I promise my Taylor content is over now”

Keegan-Michael Key

Keegan-Michael Key, 53, well-known for being one-half of the sketch series Key & Peele, proved that he’s a true Swiftie by adorning a handful of friendship bracelets at the Eras concert on Saturday night!

“And the night is just getting started! So excited to be at my first @taylorswift concert” he captioned.

“Thought maybe Elle made you go, but looks like it could be the other way around,” one user joked, referring to Key’s wife, to which she responded, “It was soooooo good! can’t wait for the next one!”

Aaron Dessner

Aaron Dessner, 48, the founding member of the rock band The National, showed up Sunday night to support his dear friend! Swift and Dessner have recorded more than 60 songs together, and earlier this year, Dressner announced that he contributed to Swift’s 11th album, “The Tortured Poets Department”.

Jodi Picoult

Jodi Picoult, 58, is a world-famous author, but she’s also one of Swift’s biggest fans! The “My Sister’s Keeper” writer showed up on opening night and gave Swift a stellar review on TikTok, calling it “the best concert” she’s ever seen!

She described the concert as 30,000 many female fans who were “unapologetic and loud in their joy”. Picoult noted that the fact that everyone was having a blast and being themselves was “really healing” at a moment where she really needed to see a lot of women gather together in utter joy.