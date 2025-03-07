A local mall in Toronto is hosting a full week of free March Break activities

When March Break rolls around next week, there’s a mall in Toronto that will be filled with family-friendly activities all week long. Yorkgate Mall is bringing back its annual March Break events, and they’ll all be completely free.

The week kicks off with a bang with a special appearance from former NHLer and hockey legend Rick Vaive. Customers will have a chance to say hi to the former Leafs and Canucks player, take a free photo, score an autograph and take a shot at the Hockey Game from 1-4 p.m.

Dinosaur and exotic animal lovers should swing by the mall on Tuesday for a show where they can learn about dinosaurs, get up close with exotic animals (including the African tortoise — the largest mainland tortoise species in the world — and reptiles) and more during the interactive show! After meeting surprising new animals, snag a photo with the Jurassic Park-themed Jeep on site. Shows will run at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., while the hands-on petting zoo runs from 2-2:45 p.m.

Wednesday will be an exciting meet and greet from 1-4 p.m. with popular Cocomelon characters, JJ and Cody! The event will also feature a fun station for kids to enjoy interactive educational elements, colour and play some games.

Thursday and Friday will both feature live wrestling (1-4 p.m.), as well as a meet and greet with the wrestlers.

For kids who love reading and collecting comics, Yorkgate Mall is launching their third annual March Break Comic Con, the largest in North York. Shop around and get inspired by the over 10 vendors sharing their passion for comics, collectibles and toys — plus some special superhero characters! The themed event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday.

All week long, there will be one more important highlight: a March Break book drive, one of a few charitable initiatives run by Yorkgate Mall. Customers are encouraged to donate a new or slightly used youth or children’s book and help support literacy programs in the community.

