A last-minute guide to New Year’s Eve in Toronto

As the countdown to the new year begins, prepare to say goodbye to 2024 in style. From immersive experiences to lively parties and cultural celebrations, as always, Toronto is offering an array of options to say hello to 2025. We’ve got a roundup of some of the most exciting New Year’s Eve plans in Toronto if you’re looking for a last-minute, final hurrah.

Celebrate NYE, après ski style

Can’t wait to hit the slopes in 2025? Get a head start with an Après Ski New Year’s Eve on the Broadview Hotel rooftop. Make sure to dress the part (we suggest fisherman knits, fleece and faux fur and all the warm accessories) as you sip on signature cocktails toast with complimentary bubbly at midnight while savouring bites and dancing to the live DJ all night long.

Don a mask at W Hotel

Welcome 2025 in style at W Toronto’s electrifying NYE Masquerade Celebration. Guests can indulge in specially curated cocktails, enjoy stunning illuminated backdrops, and savour signature W bites. Put on a mask and dance the night away at this masquerade party filled with allure and intrigue. And don’t worry, unlike Cinderella you can stay past midnight. Tickets include a welcome cocktail, small bites and midnight bubbly toast.

Be the belle of the ball at Valerie

End the year with opulence! Valerie is hosting a Black & White Ball inside Hotel X, featuring stunning views overlooking the city, an included sushi station, seafood station and appetizers and a welcome glass of bubbly. Dress your best — upscale attire is recommended!

Play and party at Rec Room’s New Year’s Eve Bash

For a fun-filled evening of games, entertainment and festivities, head to The Rec Room’s Countdown to 2025. Enjoy arcade games, virtual reality and live entertainment to ring in the New Year. Tickets are sold in two tiers, but regardless all tickets will give each guest a complimentary glass of champagne for the countdown, as well as party favours to ring in 2024 and a game band.

Laugh your way into 2024 at Massey Hall

Welcome the New Year with laughter at Massey Hall’s comedy extravaganza! Delight in the wit and humour of top Canadian comedians, hosted by the fantastic Bruce McCulloch of The Kids in the Hall fame. It’s a great choice for those looking to enjoy side-splitting performances for a memorable night of laughter and fun.

Dance at a silent disco

Enter 2025 in complete silence while still having fun at Hemingway’s NYE Rooftop Silent Disco. With a choice of three channels — one ’80s and ’90s, one 2000s and one 2010s to current music — all spun by live DJs, all you need to do is put your headphones on and dance to the music as you ring in the new year!

Enjoy a night at the opera

Experience the grandeur of opera at Bravissimo! New Year’s at the Opera at Roy Thomson Hall. Enjoy world-class opera stars including Eri Nakamura, Viktoria Vizin, Kang Wang and Mihai Damian, performing opera’s greatest hits from renowned classics. Indulge in the grandeur of opera and end your year on a high note — quite literally.

Watch a classic NYE film

If you’re a film buff and your ideal New Year’s Eve would be spent in a theatre, or you’re a rom com lover with a soft spot for Nora Ephron, don’t miss a special 35th anniversary screening of a New Year’s Eve classic — When Harry Met Sally. Playing at the Revue Cinema as part of their The Perfect Date series, we can’t imagine a better way to ring in 2025 than watching Billy Crystal’s Harry profess his love for Meg Ryan’s Sally at a NYE party on screen!

Pop the bubbly with a special NYE menu

Plenty of top restaurants are pulling out all the stops in Toronto for New Year’s Eve, with special pre-fixe menus that are sure to delight your tastebuds. Miss Likklemore’s still has space for their three-course chef curated event, as does Miku, offering a one-night-only osechi-influenced kaiseki tasting menu by Chef de Cuisine Junnosuke Fujikawa. Or, get the best of both worlds by reserving a spot for dinner at The Drake Hotel — after your four-course dinner, you’ll get free access to the after-party, featuring late-night performances, tarot card readings and more.