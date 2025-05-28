A historic protest banner from Canada’s first gay rights march was recreated

A Toronto artist has recreated a historic protest banner from Canada’s first gay rights march. The “We Demand” march took place in Ottawa on Aug. 28, 1971. In footage from that iconic event, you can spot protest signs made by members of the activist group Toronto Gay Action (one notable member of the group was photographer Jearld Frederick Moldenhauer, who helped document the event).

The march was reportedly done on a shoestring budget, so most of the signs were made with cheap materials (think white cardboard sheets and magic markers). Due to the torrential downpour during the demonstration, most of the paper signs were destroyed by rain within minutes.

But one large banner photographed by Moldenhauer stood out amidst the crowd. It was created from an old lace blanket, with giant letters sewn onto it stating, “Canada True North Strong & Gay”.

Although the original banner no longer exists, nearly 55 years after the march, Toronto artist Christopher Rouleau has brought the banner back to life! Rouleau recreated the relic using archival materials, in homage to this historic moment in Canadian queer activism.

“As a tribute to all of the 2SLGBTQIA+ trailblazers who have carved the path for queer community members in Canada, I chose to restore and recreate the “Canada True North Strong & Gay” banner,” Rouleau said in an Instagram post earlier this month.

“I used lace as a stencil on canvas to pay tribute to the original materials. I diligently revived the original typography based on archival records, and then hand-painted the text using enamel paint.”

“I hope this banner can live on for future generations of queer activists,” the artist added.

Rouleau’s recreation will be on display until June 8, 2025, at The Window Gallery (558 Church Street) in the Church-Wellesley Village.

In the meantime, click here to view footage from Canada’s first gay march in 1971.