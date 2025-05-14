A hidden supper club collab with two Michelin chefs and a famed French gastronomist

Last month, Toronto’s Charlie’s Burgers united two Michelin chefs for an unforgettable dining series (at $1,675 a pop, so you know the food was good). Culinary titan Masaki Saito, who made history as the first chef to earn two Michelin stars in Toronto, and the renowned French gastronomist Jérôme Schilling, who holds the prestigious title of Meilleur Ouvrier de France (MOF), captivated guests in the three-night, sold-out dinner series, which is being called one of the most historic gastronomic events in Canadian fine dining.

Guests were the first in Canada to taste Domaines Barons de Rothschild Long Dai 2021, a groundbreaking wine from the Qui Shan Valley in China’s Shandong Province. They also received a rare visit from Adrien David Beaulieu, a 15th-generation winemaker of Château Coutet in Saint-Émilion, France — one of the oldest continuously family-run Châteaux in Bordeaux.

The menu offered everything from Wagyu beef and caviar paired with a legendary Lafite Rothschild red wine to sweet and smoky seafood flavors embedded in a plate of Ama Ebi (sweet shrimp), Kalamansi (a citrus fruit) and smoked pike egg, paired with a Premier Cru Champagne, which complemented the freshness of the shrimp and roe!

Chef Saito added two surprise, off-menu courses, including a delicious foie gras hand roll marinated overnight in miso.

“Our love for Michelin-starred cuisine isn’t just about prestige—it’s about the pursuit of excellence, creativity, and emotion on the plate,” Donato Carozza, co-founder of Charlie’s Burgers, said in a statement, who added that the dinner series was a reflection of everything Charlie’s Burgers stands for — bold ideas, world-class talent, and unforgettable experiences that push the boundaries of Canada’s culinary scene.

“At a time when much of our industry is navigating uncertainty, we chose to bet on excellence,” Franco Stalteri, CB co-founder, added. “This was a massive risk—but one rooted in our commitment to celebrating les arts de la table and pushing the envelope for what’s possible in Canadian hospitality.”

Charlie’s Burgers started in early 2009 as a series of private dining events. Each dinner event is hosted by a different high-profile chef (including chefs recognized by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, The Michelin Guide and Relais & Chateaux) and is held in a different location, so keeping things fresh.

Although this particular dinner series ended, you can find out more about upcoming wine and dinner pairing events here.