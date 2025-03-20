A fleet of historic tall ships will dock at Sugar Beach this June

Torontonians can witness a fleet of historic tall ships dock at Sugar Beach this June to celebrate the start of summer. The ships are returning this year as part of the 2025 Toronto Waterfront Festival, so attendees can tour the ships and possibly even sail onboard Canada’s largest tall ship!

The 2025 fleet will be comprised of all schooners and include three ships that have never visited Toronto before: Lettie G. Howard — built in 1893 and a ‘living history’ vessel for education and sail training; Ernestina-Morrissey — known for her unique place in immigration history; and Liberty Clipper — named after John Hancock’s revolutionary-era ship. Returning favourites this year include the Empire Sandy, which is Canada’s largest passenger ship of her kind, and Pride of Baltimore II, which has visited over 200 ports in 40 countries.

Mark your calendars! Tall Ships Return June 28-29, 2025 on Toronto’s Waterfront. Stay tuned for updates, announcements and details to come. pic.twitter.com/RvVL1hW9p0 — Toronto Waterfront Festival (@TOwaterfest) October 7, 2024

The 2019 Waterfront Festival, which featured the tall ships, attracted 250,000 visitors and generated nearly $6 million in economic impact for the city! This year’s event won’t be quite as large, but a large turnout is still expected.

“The tall ships are consistently a top draw for our festival, attracting visitors from across the province and beyond,” Michael Riehl, Chair of Water’s Edge Festivals & Events, said. “It’s been six years since Torontonians and visitors have had the opportunity to tour these unique ships. Each of these iconic vessels has a unique story to tell, and we’re thrilled to give our visitors the chance to experience them firsthand.”

General admission to the festival is free but visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to get on board the tall ships, explore their decks and meet their crews. New in 2025 is the unique opportunity to sail onboard Empire Sandy — the ship will sail four times each day, including a coveted sunset sail each night!

To complement the visiting ships, the festival will expand over to Sherbourne Common and feature nautical entertainment, food vendors, interactive activities, giveaways and more. There will also be tons of on-land activations from the Royal Canadian Navy, Canadian Armed Forces, Canadian Coast Guard, Live Green Toronto and Moccasin Identifier (so the perfect outing for sea and land lovers alike).

The Toronto Waterfront Festival takes place from June 28–29, 2025 at Sugar Beach, 11 Dockside Drive, on Toronto’s Waterfront. Tickets are on sale now, and sail-aways are expected to sell out fast. Click here for more info.