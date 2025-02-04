A ‘Chopped’ winner just opened the GTA’s most exciting new restaurant

Chef Keith Pears is back on the scene with Pears Restaurant, and it’s everything we’ve come to love about his cooking — bold, innovative and flawlessly done. After winning over crowds at Glass Kitchen, Pears brings that same energy and creativity to this new spot, standing out with its unique tapas-inspired sharing plates that set it apart from other fusion concepts.

Pears, who grew up in Vancouver surrounded by chefs, has always had a special connection to fusion cooking. His journey has been shaped by a blend of cultural influences, including his grandmother’s Chinese-Western café and this mix of traditions comes through in his menu. The offerings range from small plates to larger family-style dishes, creating a balance between intimate, shareable bites and large meals meant to be enjoyed together.

Describing his vision for Pears Restaurant, chef Pears says he wanted to create a space that felt like home.

“A comfortable setting where you can share, snack and create memories,” he explains. This sense of warmth and hospitality is central to the experience at his restaurant.

With years of experience at places like the Teahouse and the W Hotel, Pears has honed his craft at some of the best.

“Opening a brand new hotel with six different outlets taught me how to distinguish your brand and offering for each outlet,” he says, reflecting on his time at the W Hotel. “It’s really about the team,” he adds, a sentiment that carries through to his new venture.

His expertise is evident in every dish, particularly in the creative take on traditional Asian flavours.

“I’m half-Chinese and have worked in Canada, our diverse country. I’ve been influenced by all cultures. Being classically French trained, I try to combine the two. Presenting something that may not sound how it reads,” he says.

Whether you order the char siu bone-in beef short rib, scallop carpaccio or lobster wonton, each dish deserves a try. A standout dish is the Peking duck, which the chef is particularly excited about.

“We age the duck for two weeks. We do a Peking style on the breast and then we smoke it. We offer each part of the duck in a different way,” he says. “For example, the wings are deep-fried, the skin is on a skewer and with some of the trim, we make a duck mushroom pot pie.”

Desserts are a must-try, especially the beautifully presented black tofu and sesame baked Alaska, which offers a sublime blend of flavours and textures. Equally impressive is the aptly named pear tart, served with a scoop of creamy ice cream.

he atmosphere at the 3,800-square-foot space includes seating for 80.

“Going to Pears offers a place of comfort with an upbeat vibe,” Pears says. “You don’t need to go to downtown Toronto. I would want our guests to feel at home.”

The design of the restaurant captures Pears’ unique style, mixing retro Asian influences with a sleek, modern vibe. Marble touches, intricate patterns and organic elements make the space feel both elegant and welcoming. It’s a nod to his cultural roots, but with a fresh, contemporary twist that invites guests to feel right at home.

Pears restaurant is located at 170 Enterprise Blvd., Markham.