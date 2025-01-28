9 of the best events in Toronto to celebrate Black History Month

February marks Black History Month and Black Futures Month, a forward-looking celebration that focuses on present-day accomplishments and contributions within the Black community, especially when it comes to the arts. Toronto is filled with exciting events and experiences created by some of the city’s top Black artists. From music to shopping to theatre, enjoy these nine events happening in Toronto this month celebrating Black history and futures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harbourfront Centre (@harbourfrontcentre)

When: All month

Known as Toronto’s largest Black Futures Month celebration, Kuumba is all about supporting Black artists and Black culture. Now in its 30th year with the Harbourfront Centre, enjoy dance, music, workshops and literary events highlighting contemporary award-winning artists such as Esie Mensah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Black Film Festival (@torontoblackfilmfest)

When: Feb. 12-17

Featuring over 100 films from 20 countries, the Toronto Black Film Festival is dedicated to showcasing outstanding Black films while also celebrating Black History Month. Along with plenty of screenings of incredible new movies, the festival also features live performances and panels on everything from diversity in the industry to crafting strong characters for budding screenwriters alongside film screenings. This year, actor and executive producer Ernie Hudson will be live at the festival to receive a 2025 Career Achievement Award.

When: Feb. 7-9, 21-23

The Trending Table Inc. is celebrating Black History Month through two separate pop-up markets dedicated to honouring Black history and culture! Shop from local Black-owned and BIPOC-owned businesses, including handcrafted skincare, locally-made jewelry, arts, fashion and more.

When: Opening Feb. 15

A new exhibit featuring Niegerian-Canadian artist Oluseye is launching at the AGO next month. This new installation is inspired by merindinlogun, a Yoruba divination ritual, and is said to trace Blackness through its many manifestations. Featuring 16 large-scale bronze cowrie shells — which symbolised death and prosperity and are used by diviners to communicate with ancestors in Yoruba culture — Oluseye is paying homage to the spiritual, mythological and biographical elements that have shaped his art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waveland (@wavelandcanada)

When: Feb. 1

Hosted by Waveland Canada, this free event is focused on celebrating Black women in arts and entrepreneurship in Canada. Expect live music, local vendors and storytelling for all ages! Live performances so far include Rachelle Show, Wura Sol, Keziaa Music and Sofinari.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Underground Comedy Railroad (@comedyrailroad)

When: Feb. 14

The Underground Comedy Railroad is bringing back its annual Black History Month tour across Canada this month, and Toronto is one of their stops! The group features Black comedians from across the country, including tour co-founders Rodney Ramsey and Daniel Woodrow and Winnipeg Comedy Festival’s Keesha Brownie, and is known for being the first ever all black comedy tour in the country. This year, they’ll be performing a Valentine’s Day Special on the big day — but rest assured, the organizers note the show is for both couples and the consciously un-coupled.

When: Feb. 20

Taste wines from Canada, the United States, South Africa and more on this self-guided walk around Stackt Market to celebrate Black winemakers! Black Grapes, hosted by The Spice Food and Wine Group, is a Black History Month celebration, so expect an evening of celebrating Black winemakers and agents from around the world. The organizers note that while the term black grapes is used to describe the grapes that go into making red wine in the wine industry, they’re using it to celebrate wines made with contributions from the Black community.

When: Feb. 22

Celebrating its 10th year this year, The Black Diamond Ball has brought together the Black community and supporters to celebrate the community’s accomplishments and honour individuals who have excelled in their respective fields. This year, the event will be in-person at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel and, with a theme of “Let’s Get Together,” there will be plenty of events leading up to the ball to bring the community together. Check out community workshops on Jan. 29 at The Well, a vocalist competition on Jan. 31 and a launch party on the same day to offer a space for networking ahead of the ball.

When: Feb. 21

The Canada Black Music Archives is partnering with the Toronto Music Office and Northside Hip Hop’s Mark Campbell for a special Black History Month Showcase as part of the group’s Canadian Cyphers: Elements of Toronto Hip-Hop exhibit. Enjoy an immersive musical event featuring legendary hip hop duo Dream Warriors, along with surprise guests, DJs and speakers. The exhibit itself is not to be missed, featuring a collection of iconic albums, photographs, memorable flyers and magazines.

For more of an exploration into hip hop artists, you can also visit the AGO’s latest exhibition, The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century. The exhibition features contemporary art by some of today’s most important and celebrated artists, including Derrick Adams, John Edmonds, Deana Lawson and Hank Willis Thomas.