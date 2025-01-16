9 cozy Ontario spots for the ultimate winter weekend getaway

Winter can be a magical time for those who seek to embrace it — and to help ignite your sense of winter wonder, here are some cozy local getaways in Ontario perfect for the season.

Escape to a classic Muskoka cabin

Head to Muskoka’s Peninsula Lake for a winter getaway filled with nostalgia. Since 1927, Cedar Grove Lodge has delighted guests with year-round lakeside cottage experiences. During the winter, lace up your skates and head for the frozen lake, or grab a toboggan for fun on the hills. Reel in trout in their ice fishing hut or take a snowmobile excursion. With nineteen private log cabins — each with a wood-burning fireplace — you’ll enjoy plenty of rustic charm.

Thinking of heading south? Try a winter resort instead

Ontario is full of exceptional resorts which transform into winter wonderlands perfect for getaways during the cold months. On Lake Simcoe, discover Fern Resort and Spa, where cozy sleigh rides, spa days and lake-top shinny are part of the fun. Spend torch-lit evenings skating on a 1.5 km forest trail before warming your toes by the fireside. Opt to stay in a lakeside cottage or choose a room at the main inn.

Experience luxe winter glamping under the stars

For a luxury eco-experience, visit Glen Oro Farm, where you can sleep under the stars in a private bubble dome or get comfy in one of their lavish explorer’s tents. Accommodations are equipped with king-sized beds, a kitchen, heating, plumbing and electricity — all making for a hassle-free stay. Spend toasty nights by the campfire, gaze at the endless sea of stars above, and relish every moment of this unique winter experience.

Rent a tiny cabin in the woods

Cute as a button and cleverly designed, the mini accommodations available through CABINSCAPE will delight you. Great for solo excursions, couples or even a small group, these wee cabins dotted across Southern Ontario’s back country offer the perfect winter holiday. Select from several picturesque locations with varied remoteness to suit your preference and enjoy plenty of R&R. If you’re feeling adventurous, check out their mystery cabin hopping itinerary for a memorable experience.

Have a snowy Algonquin adventure

Ditch technology for a few nights and enjoy an off-the-grid winter getaway in one of Voyageur Quest’s solar-powered log cabins, rustic cottages or chalets. Cozy up next to a wood-burning fireplace, star gaze amid pristine wilderness, and enjoy time well spent with friends and family. You can even opt for an all-inclusive package with sumptuous meals and guided winter excursions such as dog sledding, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing through snow-dazzled scenery.

Head for the hills, or hang hearthside

Practically synonymous with wintertime fun, Blue Mountain has it all. Hit the slopes at dawn, then spend the afternoon soaking in outdoor hot pools at the Scandinave Spa. Come evening, grab a warm drink and explore the enchanting winter village lit with thousands of festive lights. With hundreds of accommodation options, from chalets and lodges to condos and houses, choosing the perfect getaway for your needs is easy.

Seek rejuvenation at an Algonquin winterscape



Find balance and harmony amid the beauty of Algonquin’s winterscape at Northern Edge Algonquin. Stay in one of several enchanting woodland cabins and spend your days enjoying transformative experiences like yoga, meditation and wellness programs. Play in the snow and meander the peaceful trails before unwinding in the giant cedar sauna or finding comfort by the fireside.

Overnight in a winter wonderland at a provincial park

Book in advance and head to one of Ontario’s Provincial Parks’ four-season yurts or rustic cabins for an unforgettable getaway experience. Bundle up and explore the majesty of the great white north in Killarney, or glide along the famous skate trails of Arrowhead Provincial Park. In Quetico Provincial Park, build a campfire and gaze up at the milky way and, if you’re lucky, the northern lights too.

Get cozy at a romantic couples’ retreat

For lovebirds, head to the Couples Resort and Algonquin Spa for a cozy retreat for two. Rent a lakefront private chateau, villa or chalet, and enjoy the comforts of a wood-burning fireplace, luxurious personal sauna and outdoor hot tub. Explore the serene beauty of Algonquin with ice hiking, cross-country skiing and winter bird watching. Unwind with a hot stone massage at the spa and dine by candlelight.

For Ontario islands perfect for a winter getaway, click here.