7 Toronto restaurants just made this prestigious list of top 1000 in the world

Every year, La Liste unveils its meticulously curated ranking of the 1,000 best restaurants in the world — a list so exclusive it feels more like a culinary Olympics than your average guidebook. To compile it, the La Liste team sifts through thousands of online publications, hundreds of guidebooks and millions of reviews, running them all through a tough six-step scoring process. After all that, just seven Toronto restaurants made the cut for the 2025 edition of the world’s 1,000 best.

The highest-scoring Toronto restaurant on the list is Patrick Kriss‘ Michelin-starred Alo, with an impressive 95.5. Close behind with the same score is another Michelin spot, Edulis, followed by Canoe, Don Alfonso 1890, Sushi Masaki Saito and Osteria Giulia. French fine dining institution Scaramouche rounds out the Toronto selections with a solid score of 77.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O S T E R I A G I U L I A (@osteriagiulia)

La Liste, founded in 2015, has quickly expanded to cover 195 countries worldwide, solidifying its place as one of the most influential rankings in the global culinary world.

Nine restaurants earned a near-perfect 99.5 out of 100 in this year’s rankings — basically the Michelin equivalent of a perfect score. Among the crème de la crème are Cheval Blanc in Basel, Switzerland, Guy Savoy in Paris, L’Enclume in the UK and New York’s Le Bernardin.

In total, 20 Canadian restaurants made the prestigious list, including Langdon Hall in Cambridge, Eden in Banff, and a few standout spots in Montreal like Lapin and Joe Beef. Vancouver also got its due, with Published on Main, Hawksworth and St. Lawrence all earning nods. Canada’s culinary scene is proving it can hold its own on the global stage.

Here’s the full list of Toronto winners:

Alo 95.50

Edulis 95.50

Canoe 82

Don Alfonso 1890 81

Sushi Masaki Saito 77.50

Osteria Giulia 77

Scaramouche 77

For the full list of restaurants that made the cut, click here.