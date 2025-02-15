7 perfect day trip ideas for Family Day weekend near Toronto

Family Day weekend has finally arrived, creating the perfect opportunity to spend time with your loved ones (it’s also the cutest extension to Valentine’s Day)! This year, the provincial holiday takes place on Monday, Feb. 17, and there are tons of day-trip activities taking place near Toronto that families of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy together. Whether your fam is filled with toddlers, teens, or even adult children, here are a few day-trip experiences that the whole family will love.

Escape with the fam to Ontario’s scenic countryside — Hockley Valley is just a 45-minute drive from Toronto and it’s the perfect spot to have endless fun on the slopes! After a few hours of skiing and snowboarding, you and your fam can relax at the spa. Even better, make it a weekend trip and take advantage of the resort’s spacious rooms (so parents can have time apart from their kids). This Family Day getaway, the resort has a promotion where kids stay, ski and even eat free. Location: 793522 3rd Line EHS, Mono, ON.

You and your family can go on a 1.5-hour scenic trail ride, exploring the Trans Canada Trail while overlooking the Conservation Area. Horseback Riding experience isn’t necessary and kids 8 years and up can enjoy this adventure, making it perfect for both beginner and experienced riders! Group beach rides start at $85/person and private rides start at $115/person (make sure to check for age and weight restrictions in advance). HorsePlay Niagara Trail Riding is about a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto. Location: 11061 Ellsworth Rd North, Port Colborne, ON.

If you have bird lovers in the family, visit the world’s largest free-flying indoor aviary. Explore the pathways throughout the multi-level rainforest and discover hundreds of tropical birds. At Lorikeet Landing, you and your family can even feed and interact with the playful lorikeet birds! The aviary is about a 5-minute walk from Niagara Falls and is open all year. It’s the perfect place to take tons of Insta pics of exotic birds and animals in their natural habitats. Open all weekend, from Feb 14-17, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (last ticket at 4:00 p.m.). Tickets: $15.95+. Location: 5651 River Road, Niagara Falls, ON.

This park is about a 1-hour drive from Toronto, and it has activities that everyone in the family would enjoy (especially ‘outdoorsy’ families). Go for a winter hike along Pioneer Creek Trail before embarking on a charming wagon ride (children under 2 ride free). Head to Crawford Lake and step inside the reconstructed longhouses! In the evening, stroll along two different trails surrounded by illuminated art installations at Winterlit! Over this Family Day long weekend, kids 14 and under can enjoy Winterlit for free and even get a complimentary hot chocolate.

If you head over on Sunday, you’ll have the chance to see an awe-inspiring hoop dancing performance by River Christie-White! Before you leave, make sure to drop in at the Mountsberg Raptor Centre where you can come ‘nose-to-beak’ with native and non-native birds of prey. Visit the farm to meet all the cute little farm animals, like goats, chickens, rabbits, horses and more! Location: 2259 Milburough Town Line, Campbellville, ON.

Head over to London and spend the day at Canada’s largest indoor adventure park and entertainment centre! Kids and kids-at-heart will be entertained by the massive library of virtual reality experiences, arcade games, the 20,000 square-foot section of trampolines (which includes a glow dodgeball court, basketball nets, a battle beam, tumble tracks and more), and even get a full-body workout on the Ultimate Warrior course! Children under 6 can enjoy independent play in the Lil’ Climbers indoor playground — it’s the perfect play area for kids who aren’t ready for the full-sized ropes and trampolines.

This Family Day, kids can enjoy free face painting and balloon artists starting at 12 pm! The venue is only about a 2-hour drive from Toronto and has tons of free parking, so it’s the perfect spot to make Family Day memories. Click here for pricing. Location: 100 Kellogg Lane, London, ON.

Escape the cold and experience up-close encounters with butterflies, live beetles, caterpillars, stick insects and many more while surrounded by tropical gardens at Critter Corner this Family Day weekend! You and your little ones will learn everything there is to know about the Malaysian Jungle Nymph, the Blue-Tongued Skink, the Giant Asian Millipede and other interesting critters! The venue is just over an hour’s drive from Toronto and has slightly extended hours for the long weekend: 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (Sat) and 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (Sun, Mon). Tickets: General Admission (age 13-64): $20.50, Senior (age 65+): $15.50, Children (age 3-12): $11.50, Children 2 and under are free. Location: 2500 Kossuth Road, Cambridge, ON.

You and your family can experience a magical treewalk adventure in an illuminated forest after dark! Your kids will be filled with excitement as they wander among glowing treehouses, traverse across lit net bridges shimmering with colours and scale the vibrant climbing wall. For adults, they can try either ziplining or even night trekking, where you hike, swing and manoeuvre your way through the trees, with only the moon and a headlamp as your guides! Click here for prices. Location: 3291 Stouffville Rd, Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON (about a 45-minute drive from Toronto).