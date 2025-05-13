7 overnight farm stays near Toronto for a perfect rural escape

If you’re looking for a way to reconnect with nature and escape from urban life, consider heading to the countryside for an overnight farm stay. Agritourism vacations allow guests to stay in the most charming rustic accommodations while immersing themselves in hands-on farm experiences, surrounded by the most stunning landscapes and cute little animals! Here are some of the top farm stay experiences near Toronto:

This 200-acre farm offers the most charming goat and alpaca yin yoga experiences in a serene farm setting, but it also features the cutest sleepover experiences! Spend the night with the Huacaya alpaca herd in a repurposed alpaca shed or opt for a Yome Sleepover experience (part yurt and part dome), complete with a queen-size bed and sitting area. Stay overnight in the stunning farmhouse suite, with an ensuite bathroom, a separate entrance and a walk-out patio! 1166 5th Line, Port Hope.

About 2.5 hours from Toronto sits a charming guest ranch getaway for adults. Experience a unique stay in your own private covered wagon at this bustling Cattle Ranch. In the evenings, toast marshmallows over your private fire pit before relaxing and gazing up at the stars and fireflies. You and your partner can settle into a cozy queen bed adorned with beautiful linens. In the morning, admire the beautiful sunrise as you sip on freshly made coffee. Soak in the ranch’s Texas-sized pool, engage in a mini-golf game, embark on a ranch wagon tour or simply revel in the tranquillity of nature! Guests must be 30+ years of age. 1745 Melwood Drive, Strathroy.

This farm market retreat is perfect for a family of four or five or two couples looking for a quiet stay in the countryside near beaches, trails, and local food and drink diners. This family-owned farm grows strawberries, apples and pumpkins, so delicious baked goods and ciders are also available for purchase! Farm stays are available via Airbnb. 1231 Highway 24 East, Vittoria.

Escape from the distractions of everyday life at this charming inn, nestled in the picturesque countryside of Lincoln in the Niagara Region (about a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto). Listen to the soothing sounds of nature as you hike the orchard’s 1-kilometre waterfront hiking trail or explore the beautiful orchard, where you can pick your own cherries! Opt for a modern cottage with an orchard view, a log cabin by the water’s edge or a two-level modern container home by the valley. 4299 Fairlane Road, Lincoln.

This scenic retreat allows visitors to slow down, engage, and experience the quiet, slow pace of country living. This scenic farm hosts yoga/stretch wellness sessions with alpacas on Saturdays throughout the warmer seasons. There are also more than 54 acres of fields for guests to explore! The turn-of-the-century Loyalist farm cottage provides an intimate opportunity to unwind with your partner, family or friends, as well as experience pastoral life. You’ll be nestled along the Golden Mile of Prince Edward County, near world-class wineries, farm shops and breweries. 500 Closson Road, Hillier Ont.

This is the perfect spot for farm glamping. Guests will stay in a fully equipped luxury RV, nestled among mini-Highland cows, goats, alpacas and chickens. Enjoy peaceful mornings, scenic landscapes and the most breathtaking sunsets right outside your door. The farm is also popular for its 60-minute goat yoga classes, where Nigerian and Pygmy goats do their best to distract you from your zen poses. About a 2-hour drive from Toronto. 906200 Township Rd 12, Bright.

Recharge during a short stay in an authentic Mongolian yurt located on the banks of the Welland River (about a 1-hour drive from Toronto, in the Niagara Region). This is the perfect spot to reconnect with yourself, nature and your loved ones! Overnight guests can play with the friendly farm animals, enjoy nature walks, explore riverside experiences and dine on homegrown, organically raised fresh food. This is the ultimate glamping experience! 6696 Canborough Road, Wellandport.