7 amazing Toronto restaurants you can still book for Winterlicious

Winterlicious kicks off today! From Jan 31 to Feb 13, Torontonians can savour every bit(e) of a three-course prix fixe menu at more than 230 participating restaurants for lunch ($20-$50) or dinner ($25-$75). Reservations are strongly recommended as spots (particularly for dinner) fill up super fast. To reserve a table, contact the restaurant directly and tell them you’re booking for Winterlicious (and be a dear — if you can’t make your reservation, call and cancel as soon as possible so the restaurant can offer your table to another party).

To help you navigate the array of delicious culinary possibilities, here are seven popular restaurants participating in Winterlicious that still have openings available.

La Plume

La Plume joins Winterlicious for the very first time this year, making it the perfect time to experience the traditional flavours of southern France! Indulge in chef Navinder’s $41 three-course lunch, featuring highlights like braised beef Provençal with gremolata or seared salmon with lentilles du puy. For dinner, enjoy the restaurant’s $55 three-course menu with tempting options like duo of beef or half rôtisserie chicken served with pomme purée and smoked mustard aïoli. Finish your meal with a citrusy Pavlova or a decadent chocolate mousse topped with a hint of sea salt. Reservations can be made via OpenTable. 453 Wellington St W.

Nuna Kitchen & Bar

Dine on Peruvian-inspired cuisine in a casual dining environment. Chef Sergio Nazario’s menu consists of fusion dishes that offer traditional flavours with a modern twist! For lunch ($41), try the veggie Cchaufa fried tofu as your main dish, alongside Peruvian-style fried rice, tamarind sauce, and wonton strips. For dinner ($55), start with yuca croquettes topped with Huancaína sauce followed by aji de gallina (creamed chicken), served with yellow chilli pepper mousse, boiled potatoes, a boiled egg, a “Botija” olive, and white rice with pecans. End your meal with a tasty Lucuma three-milk tres leches sponge cake adorned with lucuma fruit. Reservations are via OpenTable. 1265 Queen St W.

PAI Uptown

PAI brings authentic northern Thai cuisine to the heart of Toronto. For your main lunch dish ($34), try the green curry with chayote, kabocha squash, magrud lime leaves, and Thai basil leaves served with steamed jasmine rice, paired with chicken or a vegan option (tofu and vegetables). For dinner ($45), sample Khao Pad Baan Nok fried rice with Thai garlic, Chinese broccoli, tomato and egg and chicken (contains oyster sauce). Reservations are via OpenTable (walk-ins are also available). 2335 Yonge St.

DaiLo

Explore modern Asian cuisine with Chinese and French influences (all dishes are made with local and sustainable ingredients). For the $75 dinner (plus taxes and gratuity), you’ll have a choice of two appetizers — munch on the smoked trout betel leaf topped with coconut caramel dressing and the crispy octopus taco filled with red braised pork belly and sambal aioli. The main dishes are served family-style alongside Panang fried eggplant and burrata. Try the whole fried “Giggie trout” — Nahm Jim and green curry aioli topped with soy glaze, followed by a Soju poached pear adorned with Szechuan coconut chantilly and Saskatoon berries for dessert. Reservations are via OpenTable. 503 College St.

Pukka

Feast on classical Indian cuisine with house-made curries and chutneys. You’ll experience seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, with cooking that is dependent on traditional aromatic spices. For dinner ($35), start with the green herb-marinated Chicken Tikka with tamarind chutney, followed by the Prawn Ambotik spicy Goan-style curry with large shrimp as your main dish. Finish your meal with coconut chocolate gelato. Reservations are via OpenTable. 778 St Clair Ave W.

Mother Tongue

Savour a specially crafted three-course dinner menu for $55/person that highlights the bold and unique flavours of modern Filipino and Pan-Asian-inspired cuisine! Start with a fiery Filipino-style slaw filled with ruby mango, green papaya, honey sunflower seeds, bagoong vinaigrette, and calamansi. For your main dish, try Tortang Talong roasted eggplant omelette, basil ensalada, and jasmine rice. Complement your meal with an Ube mascarpone tart made with hazelnut chocolate, coconut cream and pistachio crumble for dessert. Reservations are via Tock. 348 Adelaide St W.

Aera

Nestled on the 38th floor of The Well, you’ll have stunning panoramic city views, including an amazing view of the CN Tower if you reserve a spot on the east side of the restaurant! Aera pays homage to 21st-century American cuisine, so expect reinvented classics and steakhouse favs. The $55 lunch and $75 dinner prix fixe menus are packed with delicious dishes like chef Binit’s roast half chicken, a hearty dry-aged beef burger, or even an 8 oz Canadian AAA striploin! Finish your meal with decadent sweets like a chocolate molten lava cake or sticky toffee pudding. Reservations are via Aera’s website. 8 Spadina Ave, #3800.