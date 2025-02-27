6 of the most romantic spots to propose in Toronto

Wedding season is right around the corner — and of course, before the wedding comes the proposal! Toronto is filled with tons of intimate settings that are perfect for popping the big question, including scenic islands, gardens, museums, and even castles. Here are some of the most romantic spots in the city to propose.

This beloved garden is nestled on the waterfront and is one of the most enchanting locations in the city for a surprise proposal! The park design is inspired by Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1, with each dance movement corresponding to a different section of the garden. Propose to your partner while surrounded by an alley of native Hackberry trees and a grove of wandering trails. Head up the hillside toward the rocky vantage point that looks over the harbour and take memorable pics amidst the circle of Dawn Redwood trees! Address: 479 Queens Quay W.

This picturesque spot along the Martin Goodman Trail in Toronto’s west end provides an ideal escape from city life and is the most serene setting to ask for your partner’s hand in marriage. The Lookout is within walking distance from Humber Bay Shores — bordered by the Humber River to the east and Lake Ontario to the south — so you’ll have the most gorgeous panoramic views of Toronto’s skyline! Head over at sunset and time your proposal against a backdrop of warm orange and pink streaks across the evening sky, or visit on a weekend afternoon and admire the fluffy white clouds against a clear blue vista — it’ll be a moment you and your partner will cherish for life. Address: Martin Goodman Trail, Etobicoke.

This pier is nestled in the Port Lands on Toronto’s waterfront, accessed via a small boardwalk. Street parking is somewhat lacking in the area, but many reviews suggest that this is one of the prettiest spots in the city for a gorgeous, unobstructed view of the Toronto skyline. Head over at sunrise or sunset and you’ll have the memorable proposal! Address: 11 Polson St.

So, Snake Island may not sound like the most romantic venue for a proposal, but the view of the skyline from this lesser-known island is super breathtaking — your partner will be in awe. The Island boasts four fire pits and tons of picnic tables, so pack a bottle of wine and a romantic lunch and pop the big question amidst the lush trees and crystal-clear waters as you and your partner watch the sunset. Or head over at night and bend the knee beside a roaring fire while admiring the scenic view! The beach faces Toronto Harbour and can be accessed from the pedestrian bridge on the south side to Centre Island.

This peaceful waterfront park is surrounded by landscaped gardens and historical architecture, with stunning views of Lake Ontario. The estate was originally a cottage built in the late 1800s, but it was transformed into a beautiful mansion by Grace and Charles Adamson in 1919. Today it serves as a public park and campus for the Royal Conservatory of Music, so you’ll have the most gorgeous engagement pics! Address: 850 Enola Ave, Mississauga.

Get engaged on the grounds of one of North America’s only castles, nestled in midtown Toronto! This historic venue is filled with charm and five acres of enchanting gardens, creating a magical backdrop for a proposal. Engagement shoots are accepted subject to availability, just make sure to contact the venue beforehand for more information. Address: 1 Austin Terrace.