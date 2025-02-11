6 events to celebrate anti-Valentine’s Day in Toronto

February is the season of love, and while there are plenty of ways to celebrate, that might not be for everyone. If you’d prefer to avoid Cupid’s arrow this Valentine’s Day, Toronto has an event for that. From a silent disco to fight the V-Day blues to a comedy event where you can dump your man, try these anti-Valentine’s Day events to take a break from romance in style.

When: Feb. 14

Is there anything better to put you into the anti-Valentine’s day mood than a movie about a maniacal killer going after townsfolk who insist on celebrating Valentine’s Day? My Bloody Valentine is a cult classic for a reason—prepare for jump scares, blood and horror. The anti-Valentine’s day trifecta!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whore Store Productions 🧿 (@thewhorestorepresents)

When: Feb. 13

This comedy show, brought to you by Whore Store, is the place to be for all kinds of Valentine’s Day haters. Whether you’re grieving a break-up and bothered by the love fest around you, annoyed with the person you’re dating but not sure how to dump them or just a conscientious critic of the capitalist roots of this holiday, come out to this Valentine’s Day special that is all about heartbreak, rejection, singlehood and everything anti-Valentine’s Day.

When: Feb. 12

Lauren Ash, actor and comedian known for her roles in NBC’s Superstore and ABC’s Not Dead Yet, has recently ventured into music, releasing her debut single “Now I Know,” an EP of holiday songs and more. Now, for one of her first concerts, she’s putting on an Anti-Valentine’s Day show. Jam out to breakup anthems and don’t think about love all night!

When: Feb. 15

Reject the love and hearts of Valentine’s Day and commit to a silent disco instead! The Pilot will feature three different channels so you can choose what type of tunes you want to dance the night away to: the green channel for 80s and 90s music, red channel for the 2000s and blue channel for 2010s to current. Just switch on your headphones, select your channel and dance all night to the live DJs.

When: Feb. 15

Drag performer and comedian Miss Hillary is hosting a lesbian speed dating event for all the singles out there, but it’s specifically an anti-Valentine’s speed dating experience—because, according to her, “Love is a crock of s***!” Head to C.C.’s Bar & Grill for a night of fast paced dating without hearts, flowers and Cupid, and maybe you’ll hit it off with a fellow Valentine’s Day hater!

When: Feb. 14

If Valentine’s Day just reminds you of how single you are, head to Belfast Love for a lonely hearts party instead! The ultimate singles night—whether you’re looking for romance or just a fun night out—prepare to dance to all the best single anthems all night long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saint John’s Tavern & Oyster House (@saintjohnstavern)

When: Feb. 14

A now-annual anti-Valentine’s Day tradition, Stupid Cupid is all about fun and not about love—unless you want it to be. Bring some friends, kick off the night with a free shot and bust out your best dance moves to a live DJ, who can guarantee they’ll play zero love songs all night long. You can also smack a cheeky piñata to win some naughty prizes. You’ll be forgiven if all the dancing goes to your head and you end up meeting someone after all.