5 Toronto restaurants offering delicious Lunar New Year’s specials

As Chinese New Year 2025 approaches, Toronto is getting ready to celebrate in style. Restaurants across the city are preparing special menus and dinners to ring in the Year of the Snake. From traditional favourites to innovative creations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during this festive season.

Holt’s Cafe Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea

When: Until Feb. 16

Reserve a spot at Holt’s Cafe and enjoy a lavish afternoon tea to ring in 2025’s Year of the Snake. Priced at $78 per person, enjoy a selection of classic teas, sandwiches and scones alongside delicious Lunar New Year’s treats, including sesame balls and shrimp dumplings.

Hong Shing’s Exclusive Dinner

When: Feb. 2

Chefs Nuit Regular (PAI, Kiin) and Eva Chin (Yan Dining Room) will collaborate for an exclusive Lunar New Year dinner at Hong Shing Restaurant on February 2. The 8-course menu blends Thai and Chinese flavours with dishes like white pepper broth with heritage pork, lotus leaf rice with garlic crab and prosperity noodles. The event, priced at $188 per person, celebrates both culinary traditions, offering a creative, intimate dining experience for 40 guests.

Black + Blue

Ring in the Lunar New Year with a feast fit for royalty at Black+Blue, running January 27th to February 11th. Indulge in a luxurious three-course menu for two, including lobster bisque, wagyu short rib and oolong tea panna cotta. As a bonus, every guest enjoying the special menu will receive a lucky red envelope.

Lobby Lounge at Shangri-La

When: Jan 23-Feb 9

The Lobby Lounge at Shangri-La, Toronto, is offering a special Lunar New Year afternoon tea, perfect for those looking to mark the occasion in style. Set in an elegant space, the lounge is decorated in festive red and gold accents, creating a warm, celebratory atmosphere. Guests can indulge in a selection of teas, along with a variety of sweet and savoury treats designed to capture the spirit of the season.

Mimi Chinese x Café Boulud

When: Jan 29

Mimi Chinese and Café Boulud are teaming up for a Lunar New Year dinner like no other On January 29th, join them for an unforgettable evening as they celebrate the Year of the Snake with a collaborative feast. The menu, crafted by executive chefs William Kresky and Braden Chong, brings together the best of both worlds —French sophistication and the bold flavours of Mimi’s Chinese kitchen. For $255 per person, you’ll enjoy a curated selection of dishes with perfectly paired wines to match.