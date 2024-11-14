5 Toronto restaurant closures you should know about

Toronto’s restaurant scene is always in flux, and this month, it’s saying goodbye to a few familiar faces. Whether it’s a long-standing favourite or a trendy spot that didn’t quite make it, these five closures have left a hole in our dining options.

Here’s a look at the spots that are officially off the menu.

Peaches Sports Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronica Saye (@veronicasays)

As previously reported just a few weeks ago, customers were caught off guard when they arrived at sports bar Peaches to find it closed, with a notice from the landlord stating that rent hadn’t been paid. In response, the community rallied behind Peaches, with owners Veronica Sayes and Anthony Fushell launching a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for legal support and staff wages. However, shortly after the campaign went live, Sayes announced on Instagram that the bar would be closing for good.

La Bella Sangweech

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TorontoEaters (@torontoeaters)



We were really excited when the women-owned La Bella Sangweech opened in Little Italy last winter. Known for its heaping sandwiches, the deli brought a delicious mix of Italian ingredients and creativity to College Street. Hailing from Sault Ste. Marie and Toronto, respectively, owners Jessica Anelli and Angie Russo infused their Italian Canadian heritage into every bite. The menu featured playful twists on classic deli staples, like La Mangiacake, a fun reference to Italian Canadian slang for non-Italians. But just eight short months later, the owners announced the closure on Instagram, saying the decision had “not been easy.”

Sing Sing Adelaide

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sing Sing Beer Bar (@singsing.fc)

Toronto’s much-anticipated Sing Sing Adelaide, the first local outpost from the Vancouver-based chain, has already closed its doors just months after opening this summer. Backed by Freehouse Collective, the team behind a slew of popular spots like Belfast Love and Death & Taxes, Sing Sing seemed like a sure thing. The spot offered a diverse menu from calamari and wings to pho and pizza aimed at the city’s after-work crowd. But oil early November just four months after opening, a notice appeared on the door announcing the restaurant’s eviction for unpaid rent, marking a sudden end to its short-lived Toronto debut. Despite the hiccup, plans for a Sing Sing on Danforth are still on track.

Café BluBlu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café BluBlu (@cafeblublu)

Opened in August of 2023, Café BluBlu, the French-inspired café and wine bar in Kensington Market, has closed after just a short run. The spot, which served everything from brunch to French classics, was beloved for its cozy, family-style vibe and creative menu, including dishes like duck confit, cod tongues, and house-made ice cream. Despite its loyal following, the café has shut its doors after just a year.

Soul Provisions

Soul Provisions, the much loved Oakwood Village spot serving soup and soul pops, is closing its doors — at least for the time being. After five years, the family-run business is outgrowing its cozy space and won’t be renewing its lease .While the Vaughan Road storefront shuts down on November 17, the business isn’t gone for good. Pop-ups and frozen soups will keep the community fed while Sara searches for the perfect new home for the business. Fans can swing by for one last hurrah at the Grand Finale Patio Party on November 16.