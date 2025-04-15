5 Thai restaurants in Toronto that will transport you to the White Lotus

Season 3 of The White Lotus brought us sweeping Thai landscapes, luxury resorts and more drama than you can shake a lemongrass stalk at. And while our weekly dose of scandal and sunset views is sadly behind us, you can still escape to Thailand — sort of. Toronto’s Thai food scene is stacked with spots that channel the bold flavours, fragrant spices and comforting dishes of the region. No plane ticket (or HBO subscription) required.

Here are the best Thai restaurants in Toronto to satisfy your White Lotus-inspired cravings.

Pai

At Pai—born from the incomprehensibly brilliant mind of chef Nuit Regular—Toronto’s Thai food lovers are treated to a feast that’s as authentic as it is unforgettable. Expect crowd-favourite curries like the gaeng kiaw wan (green curry), brimming with bamboo shoots, makrut lime leaves, Thai basil and rich coconut milk. Don’t sleep on chef Nuit’s cult-favourite Pad Thai, tossed in her signature tamarind–palm sugar sauce, or the deeply comforting khao soi, where fresh egg noodles swim in a luscious, golden coconut curry. From its soul-warming dishes to its bustling, welcoming vibe, Pai isn’t just a dinner spot—it’s an escape. Perfect for a casual night out or a celebratory feast with the people you love.

Thai Nyyom

Thai Nyyom on Bloor may be small, but it delivers some of the city’s most memorable Thai flavours. With a tight menu—Khao Soi, chicken rice, and a daily rotating chef’s special—this spot proves that simplicity, done right, wins. The Khao Soi is a standout, rich with spice and citrus, while brothy specials like Tom Yum shrimp noodles are packed with depth. The Thai iced tea is a must. Friendly staff, authentic street food vibes and generous hospitality make Thai Nyyom a local favourite worth the wait—and the hype.

Although it arrives Michelin recommended from Thailand, among Toronto’s array of Thai restaurants, it had much to prove — and prove itself it did! Open for just under a year, the unassuming basement-level restaurant aims to offer Torontonians a unique Thai experience. Specializing in northeastern Thai dishes, the restaurant is best known for Som tum, a zesty papaya salad prepared using a mortar and pestle. In its cosy intimacy, an open concept kitchen is at the heart of the restaurant, adding to the overall atmosphere.