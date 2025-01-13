5 spots on Ossington every foodie needs to try

is hands down one of the coolest streets in Toronto, where creativity and attitude really come alive. Whether you’re in the mood for a late-night bite or an upscale meal, Ossington AvenueWhether you’re in the mood for a late-night bite or an upscale meal, the strip offers something to satisfy every craving. For food lovers, here are five must-try spots on Ossington.

Fallen Feather

Fallen Feather is the latest addition to Ossington, and it’s carving out its own lane. From the team behind The Haam and Saku, the menu brings French techniques and Japanese fermentation together. Olive kimchi and yuk hoe (beef tartare) are standouts, while dishes like charcoal-grilled duck and mentaiko pasta are just as intriguing The cocktails don’t shy away from theatrics. The Herby Berry arrives with a smoky flourish, and the Fallen Sour is bright and sharp. Inside, gold mirrors and hanging birdcages create a surreal, dreamlike vibe.

Soos

Soos has been a staple on Ossington since it opened in 2013, bringing modern Malaysian flavours to the strip. Run by the Soo family, with Tricia in the kitchen and Zenn leading the way, the restaurant blends bold Malay and Nyonya cuisines with a fresh, creative twist. The space feels warm and stylish, with a playful nod to Malaysia through orangutan portraits and unique rambutan-like light fixtures. The menu focuses on share plates, offering everything from reimagined street food classics to the “Feed Me” tasting menu ($60 per person) for those looking to sample it all. Their Fat Choi menu, packed with plant-based options, is available daily and can be tailored for vegan diners.

Azhar

Back in 2021, Azhar opened on Ossington Avenue, bringing Middle Eastern flavours with a modern twist and it’s still a favourite. Part of Janet Zuccarini’s Gusto 54 Group, the restaurant centres around a wood-fired oven that turns out everything from smoky dips like Muhammara and fire-roasted babaganouj to freshly baked Barbari bread. Alongside inventive dishes, the marketplace offers curated Middle Eastern ingredients, local cheeses and house-made treats. Designed by Navigate Design, the space is warm and open, with textures and lighting that connect diners to the cooking process.

Union

If you haven’t been to Union yet, it’s time to change that. This Ossington Avenue spot feels like a classic French bistro with a local twist, thanks to chef/owner Teo Paul’s dedication to seasonal, farm-fresh ingredients. The menu changes daily, so every visit feels like a new experience. Start with the oysters or the rich, comforting French onion soup loaded with comté and emmental. The Union salad, with its crispy double-smoked bacon, chèvre and rosti, is a must-try, whether as an appetizer or a main. For something more indulgent, the crab tartinette is a decadent blend of snow crab and pink shrimp, or go for the steak tartare with habanero and dijon. Union’s relaxed but refined vibe makes it perfect for any occasion, and chef Paul himself might even deliver your dish with a personal touch.

Oddseoul

Opened in 2012, Oddseoul on Ossington Avenue just keeps getting better, and it’s still firing on all cylinders in 2025. Run by the Han brothers, Leemo and Leeto, this spot blends their Philly roots with Korean influences, creating something that’s unmistakably unique yet familiar. They’ve got a whole roster of other hits too — Hanmoto, and Seoul Shakers. The menu reflects the Han brothers’ knack for blending bold flavours with unexpected twists. The K.F.C. chicken wings delivers a tangy punch while the bulgogi cheesesteak takes marinated steak and melts it with American cheese on toasted baguette. The Kimchi Fried Rice is packed with Korean snow peas, green onions and topped with a fried egg. After a short break due to a fire, Oddseoul is back and better than ever, dishing out the same amazing vibes (and killer tunes) along with the bold flavours that have made it a local favourite for over a decade.