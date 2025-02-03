Toronto’s Dundas West is a vibrant mix of cultures, cool spots and hidden gems. From taco joints to cozy cafés and local breweries, this neighbourhood has it all. The artsy vibe, street murals and vintage shops make it a place where you can eat, drink and shop all in one stroll.

Here are 5 restaurants on Dundas West that every foodie needs to try.

1. Bar Clams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Clams (@barclamsbarclams)

Matty Matheson’s latest adventurous spot, Bar Clams, is here to bring some East Coast charm to Toronto’s Dundas West. This coastal-inspired diner offers a menu full of seafood favourites like raw oysters, lobster rolls and shrimp cocktails, with a touch of Maritime nostalgia. Think hot turkey sandwiches, donairs and grilled cheese — all elevated with Matheson’s signature touch. It’s a fresh take on the chef’s eclectic style, which has taken us from tacos to pizza to Vietnamese pho. Bar Clams is exactly what we’ve come to expect from Matty: bold, unapologetic and just a little bit wild.

2. Imanishi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iMANiSHi JAPANESE KiTCHEN (@imanishijapanesekitchen)

At Imanishi, the vibe is effortlessly cool and welcoming, with homestyle, Tokyo-inspired dishes filling the air with mouthwatering aromas. The space is a mix of exposed brick, quirky skateboard deck coat hangers and low-key wooden seating that creates a laid-back, yet stylish vibe. Potted plants add pops of green and every detail feels thoughtfully curated. The menu is a dream for adventurous foodies, with standout dishes like yuzu karaage and monkfish liver pâté. The small plates, designed to be shared, are perfectly paired, especially the sweet corn tempura — a crispy, sweet and slightly spicy treat you won’t forget. Add to that an exceptional list of rare sakes and cocktails featuring Japanese whiskey and you’ve got a spot that’s as much about exceptional flavours as it is about style.

3. Stefano’s Diner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stefano’s Diner (@stefanosdiner)

Stefano’s Diner offers a fresh take on plant-based diner classics. This cozy spot is the younger sibling of Michelin-recommended Gia and has quickly become a favourite for its delicious vegan fare. The menu features crave-worthy options like the Italian sub with plant-based meats, eggplant parmigiana and the Extra Veg burger with garlic aioli. A monthly special by local chefs adds something new each time — past favourites include a crispy maitake mushroom sandwich. With dishes like plant-based salmon beurre blanc, walnut ragu lasagna and fresh salads, Stefano’s offers a delicious variety of plant-based goodness. Add cocktails like the Picante panini and mocktails like the Fugazi and you’ve got the perfect spot for a flavour-packed, guilt-free meal.

4. Enoteca Sociale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enoteca Sociale (@enotecasociale)

Enoteca Sociale, a popular fixture in Toronto’s Little Portugal, has been serving up housemade pastas, quality wines and cosy vibes for 15 years. The restaurant’s chef’s bar offers a front-row seat to the open kitchen, where chef Kyle Rindinella leads the team with a menu focused on traditional Roman dishes made with fresh, seasonal ingredients from southern Ontario. Inside, the rustic interior captures the warmth of a Roman trattoria, with exposed brick, walnut panelling, vintage lighting and Persian rugs creating an inviting, intimate atmosphere perfect for any occasion.

5. Sisters & Co

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sisters & Co (@sistersandco_restaurant)

Co-owners and best friends Hilary, Michelle and Vivian founded Sisters & Co on the principles of friendship, diversity and good food.The dishes at this Trinity Bellwoods spot are comprised of simple but fresh ingredients with an Asian flare. The menu features items, like spicy tomato oxtail stew and chicken katsu club sandwich, as well as breakfast and brunch staples like waffles, pancakes and (millennials rejoice!) avocado toast.