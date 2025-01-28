Toronto’s Little Italy is one of those neighbourhoods you just can’t help but fall in love with. With its cozy cafés, classic Italian restaurants and just the right mix of trendy spots, it’s a place where you’ll want to spend all day hopping from one delicious spot to the next. Whether you’re craving espresso or pasta, this area serves it all with a side of that unmistakable dolce vita charm.

Here are 5 restaurants in Little Italy that every foodie needs to try.

Bar Isabel

Since opening in 2013, Bar Isabel has become a Spanish-inspired favourite in Toronto, changing the city’s food scene with its unforgettable small plates and bold flavours. Chef-restaurateur Grant van Gameren, the genius behind Bar Raval and Martine’s, has really made his mark here, turning grilled octopus and share plates into must-try dishes. Even with new spots popping up everywhere, Bar Isabel remains a trendsetter, serving up Catalan-inspired cuisine that’s both timeless and fresh.

Quetzal

At Quetzal, the kitchen revolves around the firepit, which runs down half the room and features a traditional comal—a griddle used to cook tortillas. Diners seated near the action are even handed little water spritzers to cool off during the nightly show. But it’s not all flames. The raw bar takes centre stage, serving up ceviches like the verde mixto, a delicate mix of scallop and whitefish, dressed with green apple and sea asparagus. The house-made salsas are a highlight, showcasing a bold mix of chilies, as well as walnut and even ants—a classic Mexican ingredient that’s both surprising and delicious.

Danny’s Pizza Tavern

By day, this Little Italy pizzeria is the perfect spot for a family feast (whether it’s a special occasion or just a regular Tuesday). But when the sun sets and the candles flicker, it turns into a cozy date-night gem. Danny’s Pizza Tavern, which opened in 2022, already has that lived-in feel, with artwork and family photos lining the walls like they’ve been there forever. Alongside their irresistible tavern pies, you’ll find classic American diner favourites like juicy burgers, crispy chicken, fries and fresh salads. And don’t even think about leaving without trying their gooey, stringy mozzarella sticks — totally worth the extra cheese.

DaiLo

Chef Nick Liu, the culinary mastermind behind the critically acclaimed DaiLo, brings fresh, inventive spins to classic dishes and ingredients. The restaurant has been wowing Toronto since 2014. Liu takes cues from French technique and Chinese-Canadian comfort food, remixing old favourites with unexpected textures and bold flavours for a modern, elevated take.

Takja BBQ House

Takja BBQ House is the perfect blend of Korean BBQ with a modern, intimate vibe. The dim lighting, delicate plateware and cozy atmosphere set the stage for a meal you’ll want to savour. The menu is full of indulgent options like melt-in-your-mouth meats, seafood towers and hearty stews, all cooked by the waitstaff so you can relax and enjoy the show. If you’re feeling extra, add BC uni or caviar to your dish, and don’t skip the seafood pancakes or oysters. For the ultimate experience, try the Hansang — a curated spread of A5 Wagyu, Kanpachi and their signature sweet potato bingsoo to finish.