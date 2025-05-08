5 Ontario adventures for the perfect Mother’s Day weekend

From all the little gestures of love that mean the world to us to the sacrifices they’ve made for our betterment, moms give so much each and every day. So, when Mother’s Day weekend comes around, it’s our turn to show appreciation and do something special in return.

With plenty of things to do not too far from Toronto, it’s easy to make the perfect plans to suit any interest. From hiking to high tea across Ontario, here are a few suggestions to make your Mother’s Day 2025 simply fabulous.

Tour a winery (or three!)

It’s well-known that southern Ontario has world-class wine. And with dozens of wineries within driving distance, what better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than with a glass of top-notch vino straight from the source.

Try one of many wine-tasting adventures in delightful Prince Edward County and see why this part of Ontario is so loved.

Hop on a bike and take a boozy tour of the many vineyards of Niagara-on-the-Lake. With several self-guided and professionally-led day trips available, you can rent a bike on location and cycle winding country roads as you make your way between estates.

Looking to get off the beaten path? Look no further than the beautiful shores of Lake Erie’s Norfolk County, where several up-and-coming wineries are making a name for themselves.

Enjoy high tea fit for a queen

There’s nothing more classic than afternoon tea served on fine china with a tier of delectable treats. What’s more, it’s a great excuse to dress up (fascinator, anyone?).

Travel back through time to Victorian England and experience a traditional afternoon tea at The O’Connor House English Tea Room in Deseronto. With fresh scones served alongside Devonshire cream and a bounty of other discerning baked goods, the road trip to the Bay of Quinte will be well worth it.

For a tea lover’s oasis, dip into Waterdown’s Tea at the Whitehouse and enjoy a fabulous weekend tea service in their light and airy front shop. Offering more than 100 premium loose leaf teas and a variety of British goods, you’ll definitely want to check out their store for some take-home goodies while you’re at it.

If you’re seeking a white-glove experience, nothing says regal like afternoon tea at Toronto’s famous Windsor Arms Hotel – it’s simply divine.

Hike and picnic in the great outdoors

One of the best things to do for Mother’s Day is to get outdoors. Take a breath of fresh air and enjoy the serenity of Mother Nature – after all, it is spring time!

Find a trail that fits your skill level and pack a picnic for the journey. Nothing quite compares to the pleasure of dining al fresco with loved ones.

Spend the day at nearby Albion Hills Conservation Park, which offers easy trails, gorgeous scenery and plenty of rest spots along the way.

Explore the expanses of Mono Cliffs Provincial Park, where you’ll encounter towering 30-metre cliffs and meandering forest paths (but be sure to reserve a parking spot before you go).

For an enchanting experience, head to Hamilton and roam the dozens of stunning waterfall trails famous to this region. From the East Mountain Trail Loop, which passes not one but four waterfalls, to the breathtaking views of Spencer Gorge, you’ll want plenty of time to take in the scenery.

Indulge with a spa day

Who doesn’t like getting pampered for the day?

Book a half-day or full-weekend spa retreat for your mom and let someone take care of her for a change.

Visit the beautiful Elm Hurst Inn & Spa for a lavish weekend getaway at this iconic Ontario retreat and melt away the hours with one of many luxurious treatments amid picture-perfect surroundings. The inn also offers a Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday.

Head out to Northumberland County and enjoy an all-inclusive experience at St. Anne’s Spa. Situated in a historic estate house surrounded by country gardens and woodlands, enjoy wellness classes such as meditation and yoga, plus an array of luxurious spa treatments. Top it off with a delicious meal, and you’ll have the happiest mom for miles.

Interested in experiencing a Scandinavian-style spa? Look no further than Vetta Nordic Spa, located in Oro-Medonte. Take a plunge into their therapeutic four-season pools and get the full advantages of Finnish-inspired hydrotherapy at its best. Cycle through steam rooms, saunas, hot and cold plunges and salt scrubs with relaxation as the day’s only task.

Go antiquing and find treasure

Mamas with a flair for all things unusual or historic will love the idea of an afternoon sleuthing through an antique market. Whether searching for a one-of-a-kind antique chair or a vintage lamp that catches the eye, the hunt is part of the fun!

Take a Sunday trip to Guelph’s Aberfoyle Antique Market, where for over 60 years, hundreds of antique dealers gather to trade their goods under the sun. Wind your way through the many tents and stalls and pick up something you won’t find anywhere else.

Travel south to the charming Mennonite town of St. Jacobs, and grab Saturday lunch at the famous Farmers’ Market before perusing the massive Antiques Market nearby. A visit here won’t disappoint.

For an antiquing experience of grand proportions, pay a visit to the One Of A Kind Antique Mall in Woodstock. Being the largest market of its kind in Canada, this place is the holy grail for antiquing! With three massive warehouse floors filled with treasure, prepare to set aside a few hours to explore all the nooks and crannies of this fascinating time-capsule hub.