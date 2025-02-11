These 5 music festivals have announced plans for 2025 and it’s going to be epic

Sure, it’s bitterly cold and even more snow is on the way, but one sure way to melt away the winter blues is by planning for an epic summer of music festivals. To help, here is a list of what we know about five awesome summer music festivals near Toronto and one in Alberta that might be worth a trip.

The Original: Mariposa has an incredible lineup

The Mariposa Folk Festival, which actually originated in Toronto, is set to celebrate its 65th anniversary in grand style from July 4 to 6 at Tudhope Park in Orillia. This year’s lineup features an exciting mix of returning festival faves and fresh new voices, including the Sheepdogs, Iron & Wine, and Waxahatchee. Founded in 1961, Mariposa has earned its reputation as Canada’s most iconic folk festival, drawing music lovers of all ages to its lakeside setting every summer.

This special anniversary edition will see the return of beloved performers such as Jane Siberry, Ron Sexsmith, Irish Mythen, and Basia Bulat, alongside first-time Mariposa acts like Rock Plaza Central, Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, and The Red River Ramblers. One of the festival’s most anticipated moments will take place on Sunday evening, when Serena Ryder, Martha Wainwright, Julian Taylor, and special guests join forces for a one-time ensemble performance honoring Mariposa’s rich history. With 11 stages featuring folk, roots, and diverse musical styles, as well as storytelling, dance, and craft presentations, the festival offers something for everyone. Tickets, including discounted rates for youth and young adults, are available now on the festival’s website, with free admission for children 12 and under. Onsite camping options are also available for those looking to fully immerse themselves in the Mariposa experience.

Tall Pines in Muskoka features classic Canadian rock

The Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival returns for its fourth year on the weekend of July 18-19, at Gull Lake Park in Gravenhurst, Muskoka. Friday’s performances will be headlined by Matthew Good and His Band, joined by The Strumbellas, The Pursuit of Happiness, Buck Twenty, and Loviet. On Saturday, if you push it just a little bit, you can see Moist closing out the festival, with Sloan, Choclair, Ché Aimee Dorval, Natasha Fisher, and Alex Kaye Black rounding out the bill.

Beyond the music, Tall Pines offers a rich festival experience complete with an artisan crafts village, art installations, and cultural programming in partnership with the Muskoka Indigenous Friendship Centre. Festivalgoers can relax in the 19+ VIP area with exclusive dockside viewing, while families can enjoy the dedicated kids area. Tickets are now available at www.TallPinesFestival.com, with new tiered pricing that includes single-day tickets, weekend passes, and VIP Dock Passes.

The new(ish) Four Winds has stellar lineup

Four Winds Music Fest returns to Durham, Ontario, from July 11 to 13, 2025, bringing a diverse lineup of artists to the scenic Riverstone Retreat. This family-friendly, three-day festival is known for showcasing musicians from various cultural backgrounds and genres, making it a standout event in Ontario’s summer music scene. This year’s lineup features a stellar mix of folk, indie, and alternative acts, including Cat Clyde, Jeremie Albino, My Son The Hurricane, The Sadies, The Strumbellas, and The Weather Station. With a welcoming atmosphere and a focus on artistic diversity, Four Winds promises an immersive experience for music lovers of all ages.

Beyond the music, Four Winds offers a fully equipped festival experience with onsite camping options, including RV accommodations. Attendees can enjoy not only live performances but also the natural beauty of the retreat’s surroundings. Tickets are currently available for purchase, with different options for weekend passes and single-day entry.

Boots & Hearts goes big, so you can’t stay home

Boots & Hearts, Canada’s largest country music and camping festival, is set to return to Burl’s Creek Event Grounds from August 7 to 10, with a powerhouse lineup of country stars. This year’s festival will feature headliners such as Hardy, Sam Hunt, Bailey Zimmerman, and Chase Rice, alongside fan favorites like Justin Moore, Tyler Hubbard, and Koe Wetzel. Known for its massive outdoor stage, high-energy performances, and unbeatable festival atmosphere, Boots & Hearts continues to be a must-attend event for country music lovers across North America.

In addition to world-class performances, Boots & Hearts offers a full festival experience with multiple camping options, including RV and tent sites, as well as VIP upgrades for those looking for a premium weekend experience. Single-day and full-weekend passes are now available, with accessible camping and parking options also on offer.

Calgary’s Sled Island announces eclectic mix

Sled Island Music & Arts Festival, one of Canada’s most eclectic music festivals, has announced the first wave of artists for its 2025 edition, set to take place from June 18 to 22 in Calgary, Alta. Known for its carefully curated lineup spanning music, comedy, art, and conference programming, Sled Island showcases performances across multiple venues in the city. This year’s guest curator, Japanese punk legends Otoboke Beaver, has selected an array of standout acts, including garage punk icons The Mummies, high-energy “action comic punk band” Peelander-Z, and experimental pop artist Glockabelle. The first wave of artists also features Brooklyn R&B artist Yaya Bey, Australian psych rockers Tropical Fuck Storm, celebrated hip-hop visionary Oddisee, and L.A.’s experimental noise rock outfit Xiu Xiu. With over 200 acts expected to perform, the current schedule offers just a glimpse of the diverse talent set to take the stage.

In addition to its international lineup, Sled Island continues to champion Canadian artists, highlighting acts such as returning indie rock group jo passed, genre-blending musician Rae Spoon, and chamber pop project Victrix. Other notable additions include experimental rap artist Kimmortal, hip-hop collective K-Riz & The Family, and grrrl gang punk band PERRA.