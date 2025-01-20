5 Kensington Market restaurants that every foodie needs to try

Kensington Market stands out in Toronto’s patchwork of neighbourhoods. It’s an exciting blend of quirky shops, cool restaurants and cozy homes, all packed into one vibrant, chaotic space. With its fusion of cultures and creativity, it’s the kind of place where you can wander, get lost and stumble upon something unforgettable (and delicious).

It’s tough to pick just five, but here are the top restaurants every foodie should hit in Kensington.

Rasta Pasta

Rasta PastaCan't decide between classic jerk chicken or a homemade plate of pasta? At Rasta Pasta you can have both. A staple in the neighbourhood for the last decade, Rasta Pasta is a Jamaican-Italian fusion shop serving up authentic Caribbean cuisine and Italian eats in a stylish (albeit small) space. Some of their delicious offerings include Jamaican chicken, goat and oxtail dishes along with pasta dishes with an island twist like the jerk chicken lasagna ($20) or the scampi linguine ($18) in a coconut and creamed curry sauce. There's also roti and a trio of grilled panini ($10) served with Rasta Pasta's delicious coleslaw. 61 Kensington Ave.

Gus Tacos

Run out of a small food stall in Kensington Market, Gus Tacos has built a reputation for its legendary tacos. In addition to the classics like chicken and steak, Gus offers inventive protein options including braised lamb and grilled fish. For non-meat eaters, the shop offers mushroom and queso protein options. These are available to order in the form of a taco, burrito, quesadilla, chilaca, or torta. Be sure you have a cold drink next to you when you try Gus’ hot signature salsa. The private backyard patio, decorated with hanging bulb lights, provides a sunny space to enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine.

Golden Patty

Golden Patty in Kensington Market is the place for authentic Jamaican patties, filled with beef, goat, or shrimp. The goat is a must-try, but the variety keeps things interesting. Add some coco bread for a filling snack. Beyond patties, the rotis are loaded, the fresh-baked bread is a treat, and the cookies hit that perfect chewy-crisp balance. For the full experience, grab a slice of rum fruit cake or a bottle of ginger beer.

Sunnys Chinese

Sunnys Chinese, born from a successful pandemic pop-up, now stands as one of the city’s sought-after dining spots. Nestled in Kensington Market, the former Cold Tea space exudes cool vibes with moody lighting, groovy beats, and playful details. Chefs David Schwartz and Braden Chong bring a well-researched approach to regional Chinese cuisine, offering a diverse menu from Sichuan to Hong Kong. From perfected American-Chinese classics like orange chicken to deep dives into China’s culinary culture with dishes like Husband and Wife Beef, Sunnys delivers a varied experience. Chinese-inspired cocktails complete the culinary adventure. 60 Kensington Ave.

Sleepy Pete’s

Sleepy Pete’s has settled into Kensington Market as a must-visit spot for anyone who knows that a great breakfast sandwich can make or break your day. From the same folks behind Seven Lives, it’s where the masses go for easygoing, comforting bites. The breakfast sandwiches are the star — from the crispy egg and chicken sausage combo to the sweet and savory Monte Cristo.