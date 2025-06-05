5 Father’s Day road trips to plan right now that are perfect for Toronto dads

Father’s Day is on June 15 this year, and if you’re looking to give him something other than the obligatory tech gadget or grilling tool, consider a family road trip for some serious bonding time! Here are some of the best road trip options that are a short drive from Toronto.

Prince Edward County

Wellington is nestled on the north shore of Lake Ontario in the heart of Prince Edward County and is the perfect spot to explore with your dad, whether you’re looking for rest or an action-packed getaway! It’s just over a 2-hour drive from Toronto, so stay for the weekend and enjoy fine dining at the Drake Devonshire before stopping off for a chocolate swirl sundae at The Old Greenhouse Ice Cream Shop. Visit the Wellington Heritage Museum to discover the town’s local history and its beautiful heritage garden. If your dad is more of the adventurous type, there are tons of outdoor activities throughout the county, including golfing, kayaking, cycling, fishing and even bird watching! Head to Closson Road (aka, the “Golden Mile” of Prince Edward County), situated just north of Wellington, to explore its vast range of wineries, B&Bs and specialized farm shops. Drop by the Old Salt for delicious cocktails and hot dogs (perfect if your dad is more laid back and prefers a casual outdoor setting).

Muskoka

Muskoka is only a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto and is filled with tons of activities your dad will enjoy! If he’s into golf, check out Taboo Muskoka Resort & Golf’s stunning golf courses and driving ranges in Gravenhurst (the resort even offers getaway and golf packages, so it’s a perfect spot for Father’s Day weekend). If he loves the water, opt for a Muskoka steamship heritage cruise or a picturesque sightseeing boat tour! If you prefer a more private experience with the family, rent a boat, water skis, or wakeboards for the day to explore the waters and create lasting memories. For lunch, head to The Pearl Muskoka (Bala) for delicious countryside sandwiches and The Oar Restaurant (South Muskoka) for a casual dinner. Make a beeline to the Sawdust City Brewing Co. for delicious craft beer. If your dad’s into music, check out the star-studded lineup of acts set to grace the iconic stage at The KEE To Bala this June! To really impress him, check out this guide to eight of the most classic Muskoka things you can do in Muskoka.

Niagara

Celebrate your dad’s special day with a winery bike tour! It’s the perfect way to explore the Niagara Parkway trails and take memorable pics with the family. You’ll also have the chance to visit different wineries and sample some of the most delicious wine in the region. Head to the Niagara Glen to explore rugged hiking paths that wind through the Carolinian Forest, past prehistoric geological formations and wild flora! The Glen overlooks the rapid waters of the Niagara River and the Niagara River Whirlpool, so you’ll be able to capture the most serene photos. After a day with nature, head to The Good Earth Food and Wine Co. in Beamsville to dine on local farm-to-table cuisine among the most stunning orchards and vineyards.

Stratford

Stratford is only about a 2-hour drive from Toronto and is the most charming place for a Father’s Day weekend getaway! Head to the Stratford Festival that weekend for viewings of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels or Macbeth (and if a road trip is too much for your family, there’s a direct bus service between Stratford and Toronto). Enjoy some delicious craft beer at breweries such as the Black Swan Brewing Co., located in the heart of Stratford, or the historic Jobsite Brewing Co. For dinner, head to Bentley’s pub for the most delicious comfort food and cocktails (the restaurant also has one of the largest menus in the city!)

Grey County

Grey County is home to several beautiful waterfalls and hiking trails that offer the most scenic views! Visit the horseshoe-shaped Indian Falls. The 15-metre-high waterfall was formed by the erosion of soft Queenston shale beneath hard dolomite (similar to Niagara Falls). Check out the waterfall, river valley and scenic forests in the Eugenia Falls Conservation Area. The hiking trail winds along the edge of ‘Cuckoo Valley’, looping past a cute little picnic shelter (a perfect spot to stop for lunch). Before you leave, visit a few cideries! Windswept Cider is a fermentory nestled on the outskirts of Meaford, in the heart of Georgian Bay apple country. This micro-cidery offers small-batch ciders that were fermented slowly over the winter months.