5 epic Toronto food festivals you can’t miss this spring

Spring has finally arrived and that means there’ll be tons of opportunities to feast on delicious cuisine and explore mouth-watering treats at food festivals in and near Toronto! Sip and savour your way throughout the province as you dine on curated selections of exceptional meals, snacks, drinks and more! Here are a few notable foodie events we’re looking out for the most in the coming months.

T.O. Food & Drink Fest

Grab some friends and prepare your senses for three epic days of mouth-watering food, drink, culinary demos, shopping and awesome music at Canada’s largest food and drink festival! Check out the chef’s stage for live cooking demos from local and celebrity chefs. Stir things up in a mixology class — you’ll learn how to craft seasonally selected cocktails and pair ingredients and flavours for the perfect cocktail! Or meet local winemakers and become a seasoned sommelier for the day in an informative winetasting experience (you’ll be an expert the next time you navigate the aisles at the LCBO)! April 11 to 13 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (255 Front St W).

Ontario’s Best Butter Tart Festival

If you’re a fan of sweets and desserts, Canada’s largest tart festival returns this June to Midland, ON, just under a 2-hour drive from Toronto. More than 200 vendors will sell handmade sweets and tons of butter tarts, including plain, raisin, pecan, walnut, skor, maple, bacon, coconut, chocolate-covered, gluten-free, nut-free, vegan and more! Last year, the festival sold more than 300,000 butter tarts, and attendance for the one-day event increased to about 60,000+, so expect lots more friendly faces this year! Takes place June 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Midland’s downtown core between Yonge St and Bayshore Drive, and at David Onley and Harbourside parks.

Pedestrian Sundays at Kensington Market

This isn’t a festival, but there will be tons of food at these events (and it’s the perfect way to end a weekend!) On the last Sunday of each month from May to October, starting at 1 p.m., the streets of Kensington Market will be car-free and filled with music, art, workshops, local vendors and delicious cuisine! It’s the perfect opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the warm weather by eating good food and exploring the vibrant dynamic of the market. Kensington Market is bordered by Spadina Ave, Dundas St, Bathurst St, and College St.

Toronto Beaches Rib and Beer Fest

Get ready for three days of mouth-watering BBQ dishes! Indulge in perfectly cooked pork ribs, beef ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, BBQ chicken, coleslaw, cornbread, funnel cakes, blooming onions, ice cream, poutine, deep-fried treats and more from the best BBQ ribbers around Toronto (you’ll even have the chance to vote for your favourite ribs & sauce as part of the Battle of the Ribs!) Non-meat-lovers can dine on vegetarian options, making this the best flavour-packed adventure unlike any other this spring. Wash it all down with an ice-cold selection of Molson Canadian draught, wine, coolers or vodka cocktails at the beer market! The best part is that admission is only $2 (kids under five are free). Takes place on Father’s Day weekend, June 13 to 15 at Woodbine Park (1695 Queen St E).

Toronto International Food and Music Festival (Street Eats)

Celebrate Toronto’s cultural diversity over Victoria Day weekend! There’ll be tons of vendors offering food from across the globe, an exclusive bar and lounge, live performances, interactive music workshops, cooking demos with renowned chefs, family-friendly activities and more! Takes place May 16 to 19, at the Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay W). If you can’t make this festival, the Harbourfront will be hosting other foodie events this May, including The Catering Show (May 24 — an event filled with tastings, live demos and more) and the new Harbourfront Farmers’ Market (every Saturday from May 31 to Sep 27, boasting over 75 vendors).