5 epic food festivals taking place this May

May is finally here, and it’s not just spring in the air. A lineup of amazing food festivals is on the horizon, promising plenty of delicious ways to satisfy your cravings. Whether you’re looking for a way to get outside and enjoy the weather, meet other local foodies, get to experience mouthwatering eats, or all of the above, we’ve got you covered with these events happening around the city this month.

Wine Fest: May 9-10

Calling all wine aficionados! Toronto’s multi-day Wine Fest is here, and you won’t want to miss this celebration of the city’s wine and drink culture. Featuring not just wine, but spirits, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages and cocktails, this event offers fresh options for more than just wine connoisseurs, making it accessible for everyone. With all-you-can-taste included in your tickets, you may just find your next favourite beverage. Exhibition Place.

Halal Bites Festival: May 16-18

Got a foodie family or just looking for a fun time out with the whole household? Look no further than Toronto Halal Bites Festival: Halal Street Eats. With sizzling grills and mouth-watering bites, this event will have you stuffed all weekend long, making it an experience you won’t want to miss. The event has free entry and features live cultural shows and community art. So bring your family and your appetite. Nathan Phillips Square.

International Food + Drink Festival: May 17-19

This International Food + Drink Festival is an event you won’t want to miss. Three days promising a celebration of cultures from around the world and their delectable cuisines, with a featured lineup of assorted eats and drinks ranging between street food and special gourmet dishes, this event offers everything a foodie could want and more. With live music and even a marketplace, there’s no better way to enjoy the warmer weather than by exploring all the festival has to offer, including a stunning view of the waterfront. 235 Queens Quay West.

Backyard Asian Night Market: May 17

With over 50 curated Asian-owned businesses to shop at, the Asian Night Market is the best way for foodies to spend a night out. Whether you are looking for a fun adventure downtown, some good eats, or some live music, this event has it all. Find and snack on tons of tasty bites while this event market takes over Stackt for the night. With dance and music performances throughout, this event is brimming with culture and will have something for anyone seeking a good time—and more importantly, good food. Stackt Market, 28 Bathurst St.

Chapman’s first ever Ice Cream Festival: May 17

If you’ve ever wanted to enjoy ice cream like royalty, now is your chance with Chapman’s first-ever Ice Cream Festival hosted at Toronto’s very own castle. The event promises to celebrate all things ice cream with plenty of games, music and even premium flavours. This will be the perfect event for all city-wide lovers of ice cream. There’s no better way to kick off summer than with a scoop (or three) of decadent ice cream — including some brand new flavours launching for 2025. Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terrace.