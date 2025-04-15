8 events to celebrate 4/20 day in Toronto this week

This weekend is an international holiday — 4/20 day! Popular among those who love to live the high life, with the legalization of cannabis in Canada, there’s even more to celebrate this weekend. If you’re looking to be among buds for this momentous holiday, try one of these themed events in Toronto.

Celebrate 4/20 day with 420 In the Six, a massive green marketplace on Sunday featuring incredible deals, free samples, raffle prizes and opportunities to enjoy some indoor consumption! You’ll receive a free gift with your ticket and the chance to find your new best buds at the market.

A combined music festival and cannabis party, Weedfest 2025 is your opportunity to enjoy the best cannabis Canada has to offer. Attendees will enjoy live performances, the option to enjoy a tasting passport and a community full of cannabis lovers — plus, a celebrity headliner to end off the day!

On the oh-so-holy eve of 4/20, celebrate with a premier goth horror alternative drag show! Welcome in spring and the high holiday with some of the wildest and weirdest drag in Canada, including Hamilton’s camp creep king, Baby Butcher, Kitchener’s demon queen Miss Conduct, creepy cryptid Yovska and more.

If you’re big on comedy and would love to have a festival experience with a 4/20 twist, head to the Cannabis Comedy Festival at Mystic Tea House. Featuring a lineup of some of the city’s top comedians including headliner Braydon Lynch, music, drinks and all the best high vibes, don’t forget to BYOB (bring your own bud).

Things will be getting trippy at Smokus Pocus: The World’s Dopest Magic Show on May 16! Whether you head in stoned or sober, two-time Canadian Magic Champion Eric Leclerc will be pulling out all the stops (and the tricks) to give you an amazing show at the Spadina Theatre.

On Sunday, get buzzed at Smoked.TO’s 420 Ball Part 5: Journey to Oz, a one-night-only extravaganza with a wicked theme. Partygoers will enjoy a series of themed runway and costume competitions, ranging from “Dorothy’s Nightmare” to a best dressed face off for the chance to be crowned king and queen of Emerald City.

Space+ – The Markham Street Gallery will be home to an incredible exhibition from April 22-23 featuring works from Paul Saltzman. The Toronto-based film and TV director-producer is known for over 300 productions, as well as for photographing The Beatles, Mia Farrow, Donovan and more while learning meditation at Maharishi Mahesh Yogi ashram in India. Vibe out to the iconic music of The Beatles and check out the amazing works by Saltzman at this 4/20 celebration.

Celebrate this special holiday with 420 In the Clouds, a night filled with music, good vibes and amazing company. Featuring performances from Dallasggm, Kanan, Kofi AK, Luminbeats and more, soar high above Toronto while discovering your new favourite underground artist.

Revue Cinema is getting in on the 4/20 fun this year with a Saturday screening of a film that will begin right at 4:20 p.m. The Revue will be screening Reefer Madness, a movie all about the effects of drugs — specifically cannabis — on high school students, to increasingly dramatic and devastating effect. Don’t miss the themed pre-show before the film begins!